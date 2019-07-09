Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is perfect candidate for Congress chief: Madhya Pradesh Minister Sajjan Singh Verma

Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Sajjan Singh Verma said on Monday that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is the ideal candidate to become the face of Congress.

This comes after Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post of the party president taking full responsibility of the Lok Sabha debacle.

Hailing Priyanka as the “best candidate”, Verma said that she has a ferocious fighting spirit which is much needed by the Congress at the moment.

THE CONTENDERS Minister Sachin Pilot and senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia could be front-runners for the top job.

While Pilot and Scindia seem to be ahead, Milind Deora could well be the dark horse

“She is perfectly capable of dealing with BJP leaders and is the only one who can pull the party out of this crisis,” Verma said.

Verma also said that imagining Congress without a Nehru-Gandhi face is both foolish and wrong.

He was responding to reports suggesting that Rahul does not want anyone from the Nehru-Gandhi family to take up the leadership of the party.

Recently, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President Kamal Nath had offered to resign from the post taking the onus of the party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha election. Kamal Nath, who is also the chief minister of the state, had said that a new state president would be chosen soon to reshape the Congress organisation.

The view that a young leader should succeed Rahul Gandhi as Congress president is fast gaining traction with the party’s youth cadre batting for a Gen Next chief over the old guard.

The young brigade’s preference for youth over experience got a boost when Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday asserted that a young person should be chosen as Gandhi’s successor.

