Priyanka Gandhi to be UP CM face from Congress? Here’s what Salman Khurshid said

Speculations and rumours around Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being the chief minister candidate from Congress in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections have been doing rounds, and former Union Minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid have addressed the confusion regarding this matter.

While addressing whether Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be the CM candidate for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections or not, Salman Khurshid said that the decision to be the CM candidate has been left up to her entirely.

While talking to reported, Salman Khurshid said, “Congress would contest the UP assembly polls under party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s leadership and she herself would decide on the issue of whether she would be party’s chief ministerial candidate or not.”

While talking to the media, Khurshid also said that the party is satisfied with its current president. He said, “We already have a party president so we do not need another party president and we are satisfied. It seems people from outside (Congress) are not satisfied.”

Though Khurshid has said that the party is satisfied with the current party president, Congress’ social media department on Saturday unanimously passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the party president, a suit which was followed by Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress as well.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be contested next year in April. Recently, Congress president Sonia Gandhi appointed Jitendra Singh as the chairman of the party’s screening committee for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 percent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.