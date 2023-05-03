Priyanka Gandhi takes dig at PM Modi, BJP in Karnataka, accuses them of 'stealing democracy'

Priyanka Gandhi - PM Narendra Modi

Taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that the saffron party is stealing democracy and urged the people to cast their votes in favour of the grand old party.

Addressing a public rally in poll-bound Karnataka, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Nowadays, there are various types of thieves in the country, some steal from houses...now, some thieves 'who steal the governments' have also come, they are stealing the democracy...stop them...."

Earlier on April 30, launching an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poll-bound Karnataka, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi asked the Prime Minister to take a lesson from Rahul Gandhi saying that the former Congress MP is ready to lay down his life for the country.

Addressing a public meeting in Jamakhandi, Priyanka said, "I have seen the first such Prime Minister who says in front of the public that he is being abused. The PM does not have a list of problems faced by the public but a list of abuses. Modi ji, learn from my brother, who (Rahul Gandhi) says 'Gali kya mein desh ke liye goli kha lunga'."

She said, "If I start counting the number of abuses hurled at my family and the personal name-calling that the BJP has indulged in, I may have to get multiple books published."

Priyanka said Prime Minister does not care about the struggles of people and instead "comes crying to you to gain sympathy".

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.