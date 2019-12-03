Headlines

Priyanka Gandhi security breach: 3 suspended, high-level probe ordered, says Amit Shah

Sharda Tyagi, the Congress leader at the centre of the controversy, said the security didn't even care to see who was sitting in the car and immediately removed the barricade.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 03, 2019, 06:27 PM IST

Amid controversy over the breach in the security of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said three officers have been suspended and a high-level probe has been ordered in the matter. 

Days after the BJP-led central government decided to revoke the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover provided to members of Gandhi family, a car entered into Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's house in central Delhi's high-security Lodhi Estate on November 25.

Speaking during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha, Shah said the incident took place due to the confusion over the black SUV as Priyanka's brother Rahul Gandhi was supposed to drive in a similar car. 

The person who entered Priyanka's home was Meerut Congress leader Sharda Tyagi, Shah said. 

"The incident happened on November 25. Priyanka Gandhi got information that Rahul Gandhi was coming to meet her in black SUV, but another black SUV came at the same time which had Meerut Congress leader Sharda Tyagi in it," the home minister said. 

"The car and timing were same, such was the coincidence. That's why the car with Sharda Tyagi went in without security check. Then also, we've ordered a high-level probe and suspended three officers responsible for the breach," he added.  

The Parliament passed the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, mandating that family members of a former Prime Minister will get security cover of the SPG only for five years after the said leader demits the office. The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha last week while the Rajya Sabha gave its approval on Tuesday. 

This came as the government withdrew the SPG cover provided to members of the Gandhi family. The security of the Gandhi family - Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka - has been now taken over by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Commenting on the withdrawal of the security, Priyanka's husband Robert Vadra said, "Giving security is not a fad, it is given on threat perception. Seven people came in that day, asked for selfies. New security lack the kind of training that SPG had. When we asked our security officers, blame game started."

Sharda Tyagi, the Congress leader at the centre of the controversy, said the security didn't even care to see who was sitting in the car and immediately removed the barricade. 

"I didn't know her (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's) house number and asked about it by calling at Congress office. When I went there, (Security) didn't even care to see who was sitting in the car, barricade was removed immediately and gate was opened," she said. 

"I was born in Congress and I am dedicated to the party. I was deeply anguished to find that security was left on homeguards. I went there for the first time and saw this," she said. 

