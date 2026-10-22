Priyanka Gandhi's son Raihan's art work removed from exhibition in Delhi

Artist and photographer Raihan Vadra has alleged that more than 70 photographs were removed from his solo exhibition at Bikaner House in Delhi just hours before the show was scheduled to open.

The exhibition, titled No Idea is Final, was previewed on Wednesday and is scheduled to open on Thursday. It will run until Sunday. Raihan said the Bikaner House administration informed him at around 3.30 pm that the photographs had to be removed by 5 pm or the exhibition would be cancelled.

According to him, officials said the photographs were not suitable for display at the moment because of their political context.

Raihan said the photographs documented protests and youth movements in Delhi over the past six months. He maintained that the images were not meant to promote any political message and said he had submitted the exhibition's proposal and layout in advance.

‘They are censoring the work of artists’

Raihan questioned why photographs documenting public events were being treated as political material. “I felt it is my duty as an Indian artist...They are censoring the work of artists, I don't know what they are scared of. They even went to the extent of removing the picture of the Indian flag,” he said.

He also argued that political themes cannot simply be separated from art. “First of all, you can't say don't show political art because all art is political. There is no art without politics,” he said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra backs son

Raihan's mother and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the removal of the photographs.

She said the images did not contain anything derogatory and were simply a record of events. She also warned that similar restrictions could affect other artists in the future.

“It's not a democracy anymore. Today it's him, tomorrow it'll be another artist,” she said.

More than 70 photographs allegedly removed

According to PTI, the exhibition originally had more than 100 photographs and artworks. The collection included wildlife photographs, abstract pieces and street photography documenting recent youth movements.

Raihan alleged that more than 70 photographs were taken down, leaving around 40 works on display.

The removal reportedly left large parts of the exhibition space empty. Two rooms on the first floor of the CCA building at Bikaner House were largely bare, with nails still visible on the red walls where photographs had been mounted.

Copies of the Preamble to the Constitution were placed along the otherwise empty walls. A Bikaner House official declined to comment on the matter, saying they were “not authorised to comment.”