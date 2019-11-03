Headlines

India

India

Priyanka Gandhi's phone hacked by WhatsApp spyware, alleges Congress

When WhatsApp sent messages to all those whose phones were hacked, one such message was also received by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra," Randeep Surjewala of the Congress said.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2019, 05:24 PM IST

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was among the individuals whose phone was hacked in the WhatsApp spyware fiasco, the grand old party claimed on Sunday.

Randeep Surjewala, addressing a press conference, said that Gandhi had received a message from the Facebook-owned messaging platform informing her that her phone had also been targeted with the Israeli snooping software at the same time when other users were notified.

Surjewala said, "When WhatsApp sent messages to all those whose phones were hacked, one such message was also received by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra."

 

 

According to reports, Surjewala also raised the question that if the government knew of the spyware being deployed to snoop on individuals.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had on Saturday targeted the Centre saying that the Israeli software used for "snooping" on activists, journalists and political persons was acquired by the government.

On Thursday, the government of India concerned by the threat to privacy posed by Israeli spyware on WhatsApp, had asked the Facebook-owned messaging service to submit a detailed report by November 4. The response is sought on the issue of Indian journalists and human rights activists on WhatsApp allegedly being targeted by the Israeli spyware.

Earlier, the Facebook-owned company, WhatsApp had informed the Indian authorities that 121 Indians were snooped on by the Israeli spyware 'Pegasus', breaching their phones through the message sharing service on the last week of September.

WhatsApp has already filed a case against the Israeli firm - NSO Group - at a US Federal Court alleging the malicious cyberattacks with the spyware 'Pegasus', claiming the firm installed spyware on users' phones and targeted human rights defenders, journalists, political dissidents, diplomats and government officials.

WhatsApp accused the NSO Group of sending malware to roughly 1,400 mobile phones for ''surveillance.''

The Israeli firm, which makes software for surveillance, has rejected these allegations. 

 

