Priyanka Gandhi’s old letter ‘confirming’ MF Hussain painting sale to Rana Kapoor surfaces

Soon after former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor told the Enforcement Directorate about being “forced” to buy a Rs 2 crore painting by Congress, a BJP leader posted a letter written by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, confirming the sale of the painting to Kapoor.

National BJP spokesperson RP Singh has posted an old letter seemingly written by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, confirming the sale of the MF Hussian painting for Rs 2 crore.

The letter states that the painting purchased by Kapoor was a portrait of Rajiv Gandhi by MF Hussain. In the letter, Gandhi is thanking Kapoor for making the purchase and acknowledges the receipt of the cheque for the amount of Rs 2 crores for the painting.

The letter, purportedly written by Priyanka Gandhi, reads, “I acknowledge receipt of your letter as well as your payment of Rs 2 crore representing the full and final payment towards subject painting. I trust you are aware of the historical value of this work and will ensure its placement in an environment that befits its stature.”

पकड़े गए चोर। pic.twitter.com/uDR91cmfqG — RP Singh National Spokesperson BJP (@rpsinghkhalsa) April 24, 2022

Last week, former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor told the ED during an ongoing investigation that Congress leader Murli Deora had forced him to buy the painting from Priyanka Gandhi for Rs 2 crores, and the funds were used for Sonia Gandhi’s medical treatment in New York.

Kapoor had also told the agency that Sonia Gandhi’s close confidante Ahmed Patel told him that by purchasing this painting, he had performed a good deed for the family and that his name would be considered for the Padma Bhushan award, which is one of the highest civilian honours in India.

The claims made by Kapoor have sparked a row between Congress and BJP. While BJP has accused the opposition of “selling” India’s highest civilian honour “to the highest bidder”, Congress has said that the words of a man embroiled in a money laundering case are not to be believed.

ED is investigating a money laundering case against Rana Kapoor and his family members. A case has also been registered against Rana Kapoor for illegally giving a loan of Rs 1900 crore to Gautam Thapar’s Avanta company.

