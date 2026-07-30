Priyanka Gandhi's 'cow urine expert' remark: 215 Vice Chancellors back IIT Madras director after Congress leader's comment in Parliament

215+ VCs, ex-VCs and academicians backed IIT Madras Director Prof V Kamakoti after Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra allegedly called him a "cow urine expert" in Lok Sabha. The open letter said the remark undermines academic dignity and scientific temper.

More than 215 vice chancellors, former vice chancellors and academicians have come out in support of IIT Madras Director Prof V Kamakoti after Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra allegedly referred to him as a "cow urine expert" during a Lok Sabha debate, saying the remark undermines academic discourse and the dignity of India's scientific institutions.

The open letter was issued after Priyanka Gandhi, during a Lok Sabha debate on the Centre's proposed task force on examination reforms, reportedly referred to Prof Kamakoti as a "cow urine expert". The signatories said the comment went beyond criticism of an individual and raised broader concerns about the treatment of scholars and the dignity of India's academic institutions.

Calling the remark "deeply disappointing", the vice chancellors said Parliament should remain a forum where ideas are debated with rigour and disagreements are expressed with dignity. "Whether intended as sarcasm or political rhetoric, such a characterisation raises concerns that go far beyond one individual," the letter said.

'Criticise ideas, not scholar'

The vice chancellors highlighted Prof Kamakoti's academic and research contributions, noting that he heads one of India's leading scientific and technological institutions.

They said Professor Kamakoti holds MS and PhD degrees in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Madras, has authored more than 150 research papers, led over 50 research and development projects, and has received honours including the DRDO Academic Excellence Award and the Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association Techno Visionary Award.

The letter also noted his role in guiding the development of India's first industry-grade microprocessor. The signatories said that, like any academic, Prof Kamakoti is entitled to present hypotheses, discuss traditional knowledge and participate in scientific debates.

"To dismiss a scholar through a label rather than engage with the substance of his views risks undermining the very scientific temper that our Constitution calls upon every citizen to develop," it stated.

'Scientific temper requires objective examination'

The academics argued that scientific temper is not limited to scepticism towards unconventional ideas but also includes examining claims objectively before accepting or rejecting them.

They said history has shown that several ideas initially dismissed were later scientifically validated, while many accepted beliefs were eventually disproved. The letter further warned that such remarks could discourage scientists, researchers and educators from participating in public discussions.

"Our scientists, scholars and educators deserve to know that they can participate in public debate without fear of being reduced to dismissive labels," it said.

The signatories added that while academic arguments should be challenged and evidence questioned, scholarship itself should not be diminished. "In a democracy, disagreement is essential. Mockery is not a substitute for reasoned engagement," the letter said, expressing hope that future debates in Parliament would uphold the values of respectful and informed discussion.