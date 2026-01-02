Bengali film industry urges Kolkata Police to take legal action against social media harassment, details inside
Dhurandhar: Offensive words muted in revised version of Ranveer Singh's blockbuster after objection from Baloch community
A 6.5 earthquake hits Mexico during President Claudia Sheinbaum’s briefing, WATCH video
'Just 4–5 failed innings?': Yograj Singh slams selectors over Shubman Gill's T20 World Cup omission, invokes 1983 World Cup legend
Zubeen Garg's wife Garima Garg announces trust in singer's memory to 'safeguard his dreams, creative legacy, ideals'
Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan as Dhurandhar overtakes Pathaan to become highest-grossing Bollywood film in North America
It's official! Priyanka Gandhi's son Raihan Vadra announces engagement to Aviva Baig with throwback photo; Check post
After Dhurandhar's blockbuster success, this Ranveer Singh film to re-release in theatres; not 83, Padmaavat, Simmba, Gully Boy
'Right people to carry...': Ben Stokes backs Brendon McCullum to continue as England coach after Ashes defeat
Swiss ski resort bar fire cause REVEALED: Local official says tragedy occurred due to...
INDIA
The couple shared the news with a picture from their close-knit ceremony, which was attended by family members. The engagement ceremony took place on December 29, 2025 at a private gathering in Ranthambore, Rajasthan. Here's more on this.
Raihan Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra, has announced on social media his engagement to longtime girlfriend Aviva Baig. The couple shared the news with a picture from their close-knit ceremony, which was attended by family members. The engagement ceremony took place on December 29, 2025 at a private gathering in Ranthambore, Rajasthan.
One of the pictures shared by Raihan shows the couple from their childhood, with both dressed in traditional outfits. Little Raihan is seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama, and Aviva is dressed in a mustard-yellow suit. Raihan reportedly proposed to Aviva last week in the presence of their families, and she accepted. The two had been dating for around seven years. Their wedding is expected to take place in the coming months.
Raihan Vadra studied at The Doon School in Dehradun, Uttarakhand -- the same institute attended by his grandfather and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi as well as uncle Rahul Gandhi. Vadra later pursued higher education at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London, the United Kingdom. He is a visual artist by profession and his work has been featured through APRE Art House, an art gallery based in Mumbai. Vadra's fiancee Aviva Baig studied at Modern School in Delhi before completing her higher education in media communication and journalism at OP Jindal Global University. She is an interior designer, photographer, and producer.