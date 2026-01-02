FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
It's official! Priyanka Gandhi's son Raihan Vadra announces engagement to Aviva Baig with throwback photo; Check post

The couple shared the news with a picture from their close-knit ceremony, which was attended by family members. The engagement ceremony took place on December 29, 2025 at a private gathering in Ranthambore, Rajasthan. Here's more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 03, 2026, 12:06 AM IST

Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig.
Raihan Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra, has announced on social media his engagement to longtime girlfriend Aviva Baig. The couple shared the news with a picture from their close-knit ceremony, which was attended by family members. The engagement ceremony took place on December 29, 2025 at a private gathering in Ranthambore, Rajasthan.

One of the pictures shared by Raihan shows the couple from their childhood, with both dressed in traditional outfits. Little Raihan is seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama, and Aviva is dressed in a mustard-yellow suit. Raihan reportedly proposed to Aviva last week in the presence of their families, and she accepted. The two had been dating for around seven years. Their wedding is expected to take place in the coming months.

About Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig

Raihan Vadra studied at The Doon School in Dehradun, Uttarakhand -- the same institute attended by his grandfather and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi as well as uncle Rahul Gandhi. Vadra later pursued higher education at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London, the United Kingdom. He is a visual artist by profession and his work has been featured through APRE Art House, an art gallery based in Mumbai. Vadra's fiancee Aviva Baig studied at Modern School in Delhi before completing her higher education in media communication and journalism at OP Jindal Global University. She is an interior designer, photographer, and producer.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raihan (@raihanrvadra)

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
