Priyanka Gandhi promises free medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making promises to the crowd ahead of the upcoming legislative elections in Uttar Pradesh, stating that if she is able to form a government in the state, she will provide healthcare facilities to the citizens.

The Congress general secretary, in a statement issued on social media, said that she will be providing medical and healthcare facilities worth Rs 10 lakh if her party wins the elections. Priyanka Gandhi is the chief minister candidate from the Congress party for the Uttar Pradesh elections 2022.

Gandhi earlier flagged off the Congress party’s Pratigya Yatras in Uttar Pradesh, during which she made seven promises to the public if she won the elections. This included her promise of providing healthcare up to Rs 10 lakh and offering jobs to over 20 lakh people.

In a tweet, Gandhi said, “Everyone saw the dilapidated condition of the health system of UP due to government neglect during the Corona period and now during the spread of the fever. For ensuring good and cheap treatment, with the consent of the manifesto committee, the UP Congress has decided that if voted to power, our government will provide up to Rs 10 lakh for treatment of any disease.”

The Congress party, if voted in power in the Uttar Pradesh elections, has also promised to waive off of farmers and assist them with financial aid if needed. The party has also promised the purchase of wheat and paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal and Rs 400 per quintal for sugarcane.

In its manifesto for the elections in the upcoming year, the party has also said that they will halve the electricity bills of people in Uttar Pradesh if they win the elections. They also have plans to bring a separate manifesto for women and have promised that they will give 40 percent tickets to women in elections.

The political party has also decided to provide e-scooters to graduate girls and smartphones to Class 12 pass girls if they are voted in power. Further, the party has also promised to give Rs 25,000 ex-gratia to families who suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

