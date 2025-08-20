Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ramayana: Amitabh Bachchan bags even bigger role than Jatayu in Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's film, it is...

Son of Norway’s Princess charged with 32 offences: Know more royal scandals that made global headlines

Delhi's Daryaganj building collapses: 3 dead, several injured; rescue operation underway

Ahmedabad school stabbing: Class 10 student killed by junior, massive protest erupts

Priyanka Chopra enjoys safari adventure in Kenya before kickstarting SS Rajamouli’s SSMB25 shoot schedule

Why has Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries come under Donald Trump's lens? Details here

Priyanka Gandhi makes BIG statement on bill for removing CMs, ministers, says 'anti-corruption measure' is just...

Aditi Rao Hydari turns heads in mocha fusion suit with fresh bangs at film festival; SEE PICS

Not SBI, PNB, ICICI, this is the OLDEST bank of India, was managed by..., its first branch was in…, its name is...

Bigg Boss 19: This is highest-paid contestant across all seasons, who earned in crores for three-day appearance, her name is..., she charged Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ramayana: Amitabh Bachchan bags even bigger role than Jatayu in Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi's film, it is...

Ramayana: Amitabh Bachchan bags even bigger role than Jatayu in Ranbir Kapoor-Sa

Son of Norway’s Princess charged with 32 offences: Know more royal scandals that made global headlines

Son of Norway’s princess charged: Royal scandals that made global news

Delhi's Daryaganj building collapses: 3 dead, several injured; rescue operation underway

Delhi's Daryaganj building collapses: 3 dead, several injured; rescue operation

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeIndia

INDIA

Priyanka Gandhi makes BIG statement on bill for removing CMs, ministers, says 'anti-corruption measure' is just...

Priyanka Gandhi said that the amendment being touted as an anti-corruption measure is just a “veil over the eyes of people,” claiming that a Chief Minister could be arrested on fabricated charges and be removed from their post after 30 days without a conviction if the bill is passed.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 02:22 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Priyanka Gandhi makes BIG statement on bill for removing CMs, ministers, says 'anti-corruption measure' is just...

TRENDING NOW

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, on Wednesday, took strong exception to the “draconian” and “undemocratic” Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, which aims to provide a framework for the removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and ministers of state and union territories if they are arrested on serious criminal charges. 

Priyanka Gandhi makes BIG statement on bill for removing CMs, ministers

The Congress leader said that the amendment being touted as an anti-corruption measure is just a “veil over the eyes of people,” claiming that a Chief Minister could be arrested on fabricated charges and be removed from their post after 30 days without a conviction if the bill is passed.

“I see it as a completely draconian thing, as it goes against everything. To say it as an anti-corruption measure is just to pull a veil across the eyes of the people,” the Wayanad MP told reporters here.

“Tomorrow, you can put any kind of a case on a CM, have him arrested for 30 days without conviction, and he ceases to be a CM. It is absolutely anti-constitutional, undemocratic, and very unfortunate,” she added.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi accuses the BJP of wanting to make India a 'police state'

Earlier today, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi also echoed similar sentiments. Calling the bill unconstitutional and claiming that the BJP wants to make the country a “police state.”

“This bill is unconstitutional. Who will arrest the Prime Minister?… All in all, the BJP government wants to make our country a police state through these bills. We will oppose them…The BJP is forgetting that power is not eternal,” Owaisi told reporters at Parliament premises. 

Opposition parties reject bill for removing CMs, ministers

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP Amra Ram said that if the amendment is passed, then “everyone will be removed” from their post, alluding to the law being used to target opposition leaders in different states.

“If this is based on the 30-day punishment, then everyone will be removed. 30-day sentence is not a big crime,” the CPM MP told ANI. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Sudhakar Singh, while criticising the bill, said that the government does not have the right to punish the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Ministers.

Sudhakar Singh told ANI, “Here, the government is saying that it will file a case and dismiss… If an FIR is filed, some people resign and some do not, but you do not have the right to punish them.”

The RJD MP alleged that with this Bill, the nation is moving towards dictatorship.

The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to remove a Central or State Minister who is facing allegations of corruption or serious offences and has been detained for at least 30 days. The Bill will be tabled by Union Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

READ | Bigg Boss 19: This is highest-paid contestant across all seasons, who earned in crores for three-day appearance, her name is..., she charged Rs...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Redmi 15 5G launch in India today: Know expected price, specifications, features, and more
Redmi 15 5G launch in India today: Know expected price, specifications, features
Asit Modi introduces new family in TMKOC, teases double the drama and fun in Gokuldham Society
Asit Modi introduces new family in TMKOC, teases double the drama and fun
Katrina Kaif fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares healthy brownie recipe for dessert lovers
Katrina Kaif fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares healthy brownie recipe fo
Mumbai rains disrupts commutation: Local train services on Harbour, Main lines suspended, check details here
Mumbai rains disrupts commutation: Local train services on Harbour, Main lines s
Must-visit 4 yoga retreat destinations for a life-changing experience
Must-visit these 4 yoga retreat destinations for a life-changing experience
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE