Rahul Gandhi flies to Italy, Congress defends absence on foundation day

The farmers' agitation of the borders of the national capital Delhi has entered 33rd day. On Tuesday, the government and farmers set to conduct the next round of talks to resolve the issue. However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been attacking the Narendra Modi-led government over the issue and supporting the farmers, has left for abroad on a holiday.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has given information by tweeting that Rahul Gandhi has left for a brief personal visit abroad and he will be out for a few days. According to sources quoted by Zee News, Rahul Gandhi has gone to Italy.

Surjewala also clarified on the timings of Rahul Gandhi's foreign tour amid the farmers' protest. "Rahul Gandhi is not the president of the Congress, Sonia Gandhi is. He goes wherever the party sends him. Rahul Gandhi has gone to meet his family member i.e. his grandmother. He has not gone on a holiday. Can't a person visit a family member to enquire about their health?" he asked.

Before leaving, Rahul Gandhi had supported the farmers' protest and in a tweet said "Annadata tum badhe chalo, main tumhare sath hu (Food provider you keep going, I am with you). Ironically, just after a day of tweeting, Gandhi left for a holiday.

The impact of Rahul Gandhi's abroad visit and Sonia Gandhi falling ill also affected the Congress' 136th Foundation Day celebrations. Senior leader AK Antony hoisted the Congress flag at the party headquarters due to non-attendance of both the top leaders of the Gandhi family. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the younger sister of Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary also attended this program.

When Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was asked about Rahul Gandhi's foreign tour, she did not answer ZEE NEWS questions. However, on the issue of farmers, she gave advice to the government that it should listen to the farmers. Priyanka Gandhi said that these allegations are completely wrong that this movement is happening due to political instigation.

Vadra, avoiding questions asked on Rahul Gandhi, said that if he had been the party president, he would definitely have stayed here. She said that Rahul has to decide where he wants to be. The party has no problem with Rahul Gandhi not being here, she added.