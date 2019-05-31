Priyanka Gandhi accuses Yogi govt of corruption in contract for printing of UPPSC exam papers

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday accused the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government of corruption in allotting contract for printing of UPPSC examination papers.

She said that some officers of the commission have colluded, taken bribes and corrupted the examination system. She further accused the UP government of siding with the defaulters and corrupt and ignoring the interests of the youth.

"The contract of UPPSC paper printing has been allotted to a defaulter. Some officers of the commission have colluded together, taken bribes and corrupted the examination system. The UP government is siding with the defaulters and corrupt and ignoring the interests of the youth," she tweeted.

The investigation conducted by Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has revealed that there was collusion between the examination controller and cheating syndicates.

The Varanasi police had obtained sealed question papers from the printing press office of Kaushik Kumarkar in Kolkata. Kumarkar's company is already enlisted as a defaulter by the UP government. Allegedly, question papers for UPPSC are prone to being leaked from the defaulter's office. Questions are being raised as to why the contract was given to a defaulter in the first place.

