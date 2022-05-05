'For cheap copies...': Priyanka Chaturvedi tweets Bal Thackeray's video, takes veiled dig at Raj Thackeray

Scores of MNS workers were detained on Wednesday across Maharashtra as they tried to play Hanuman Chalisa near mosques.

Mumbai: Senior Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi apparently took a sharp jibe at Raj Thackeray on Thursday amid the raging Hanuman Chalisa row as she called him a "cheap copy" of the late iconic Maharashtra politician Bal Thackeray. In response to Raj Thackeray sharing a video on Twitter in which Bal Thackeray talked passionately about removing loudspeakers from mosques, Chaturvedi shared another video of the Sena founder. Without naming Raj Thackeray, she tweeted: "The original. For all the cheap copies, a lesson: People who copy will always be not just one step, but several steps behind".

Raj Thackeray -- who is trying to reinvent his party ahead of the Mumbai civic elections by portraying himself as the true champion of Bal Thackeray's Hindutva legacy -- has announced that his party will play Hanuman Chalisa near mosques to counter azaan played on loudspeakers.

The original.

For all the cheap copies, a lesson: People who copy will always be not just one step, but several steps behind. pic.twitter.com/m9J9RYIX1E — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) May 4, 2022

Scores of MNS workers were detained on Wednesday across Maharashtra as they tried to play Hanuman Chalisa near mosques.

An FIR had been filed against Thackeray. Undeterred, he vowed to carry on with the campaign until all loudspeakers are removed from mosques.

"It's not only about mosques, there are several temples where illegal loudspeakers are running. I have already made it clear that it's (illegal loudspeakers) not a religious issue but a social issue...We want peace in the state. What actions you're (police) taking on those 135 mosques that violated SC guidelines today. You (police) are only taking action against our workers," he was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI on Wednesday.

Hindutva and Maratha pride form the fulcrum of Shiv Sena's political agenda. However, since the party parted ways with the BJP and formed a government with the Congress and NCP, the JP Nadda-led party has been trying to discredit the Sena as the champion of the Hindutva agenda.

MNS, which had been pushed to the margins after a spate of dismal poll performances, is trying to cobble its way back to the state's political arena. By taking the fight to his cousin, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Bal Thackeray's legacy, Raj Thackeray is trying to chip away the Sena's pro-Hindutva, pro-Maratha vote bank.