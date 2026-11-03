FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
CAT Admit Card 2026: IIM to release hall ticket tomorrow for Nov 29 exam, check direct link, steps to download and more

CAT Admit Card 2026: IIM to release hall ticket tomorrow for Nov 29 exam

IPL 2027 trade window: Punjab Kings plan mega deal for Hardik Pandya; Arshdeep Singh could head to MI

IPL 2027 trade window: Punjab Kings plan mega deal for Hardik Pandya

Jaishankar flags attacks on civilian vessels at G20 foreign ministers' meet in Atlanta

Jaishankar flags attacks on civilian vessels at G20 foreign ministers' meet

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Neha Bora: What prompted the Shiv Sena UBT leader's reaction?

Neha Bora's remarks about temple priests have sparked a major row with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, who criticised Neha Bora and called it 'highly unfortunate'.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 03, 2026, 03:05 PM IST

Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Neha Bora: What prompted the Shiv Sena UBT leader's reaction?
Neha Bora's temple priests' remarks spark Priyanka Chaturvedi's sharp reaction. (Pic Credits: Instagram)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, has slammed AISA president Neha Bora's remarks over the safety of Brahmin women inside temple premises. Calling the remarks as 'highly unfortunate', Priyanka questioned the language used by Neha and the appropriateness of using derogatory generalisations.

While speaking to ANI, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said, ''It is highly unfortunate. While I believe this may be an old video, it reveals a mindset that asserts rapes happens in temples, are committed by priests, and that Brahmin women are unsafe. I generally avoid focusing on caste, but as a Brahmin woman myself, I must ask, is it appropriate to use such derogatory language? I have always maintained that this kind of radical thinking, whether from Left or the Right, is harmful to the nation.''

Priyanka Chaturvedi also said that the young leaders should channel their intellect through constructive criticism and added, ''I would like to sit down with Neha Bora and explain that not everything should be viewed through the lens of caste or religion. She is young, talented, bright, and smart with the drive to fight for a cause, she ought to use her intellect more constructively.''

Apart from Chaturvedi, several other BJP leaders also criticised Bora over her remarks, including Pradeep Bhandari, who said that the AISA president's remarks sounded the same as those made by Rahul Gandhi and that their voices reflect an ideological campaign against Sanatan Dharma.

What did Neha Bora say about temple priests?

A video of Neha Bora is doing the rounds on social media, which sparked a major controversy over her allegations against the entire community.

''Protection is absolutely necessary - and it is precisely from the Brahmanical system that such protection is required. This is a system which posits that the poor, the oppressed, animals and women are all deserving of subjugation and abuse. It is the very same system under which even Brahmin women are unsafe and fall victim to rape. Priests commit rapes inside temples. We have witnessed such instances,'' Neha Bora said in the viral clip.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CAT Admit Card 2026: IIM to release hall ticket tomorrow for Nov 29 exam, check direct link, steps to download and more
CAT Admit Card 2026: IIM to release hall ticket tomorrow for Nov 29 exam
84 lakh requests, 34000 seats: India vs Pakistan 2027 ODI World Cup clash sparks record ticket frenzy
84 lakh requests, 34000 seats: India-Pakistan WC 2027 clash ticket frenzy
'No Rallies Till Nov 11': Delhi traders demand ban over Rs 14000 crore losses, warn of handing over shop keys
'No Rallies Till Nov 11': Delhi traders demand ban over Rs 14000 crore losses
US Midterm Elections 2026: Will Donald Trump's possible defeat help India in trade deal, H-1B visa talks?
Will India drive harder bargain with Trump?How midterm polls could change ties
IPL 2027 trade window: Punjab Kings plan mega deal for Hardik Pandya; Arshdeep Singh could head to MI
IPL 2027 trade window: Punjab Kings plan mega deal for Hardik Pandya
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video
Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement