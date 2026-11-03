Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Neha Bora: What prompted the Shiv Sena UBT leader's reaction?

Neha Bora's remarks about temple priests have sparked a major row with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, who criticised Neha Bora and called it 'highly unfortunate'.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, has slammed AISA president Neha Bora's remarks over the safety of Brahmin women inside temple premises. Calling the remarks as 'highly unfortunate', Priyanka questioned the language used by Neha and the appropriateness of using derogatory generalisations.

While speaking to ANI, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said, ''It is highly unfortunate. While I believe this may be an old video, it reveals a mindset that asserts rapes happens in temples, are committed by priests, and that Brahmin women are unsafe. I generally avoid focusing on caste, but as a Brahmin woman myself, I must ask, is it appropriate to use such derogatory language? I have always maintained that this kind of radical thinking, whether from Left or the Right, is harmful to the nation.''

Priyanka Chaturvedi also said that the young leaders should channel their intellect through constructive criticism and added, ''I would like to sit down with Neha Bora and explain that not everything should be viewed through the lens of caste or religion. She is young, talented, bright, and smart with the drive to fight for a cause, she ought to use her intellect more constructively.''

Apart from Chaturvedi, several other BJP leaders also criticised Bora over her remarks, including Pradeep Bhandari, who said that the AISA president's remarks sounded the same as those made by Rahul Gandhi and that their voices reflect an ideological campaign against Sanatan Dharma.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Neha Bora's controversial remarks, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "It is highly unfortunate. While I believe this may be an old video, it reveals a mindset that asserts rapes happen in temples, are committed by priests, and that Brahmin women are unsafe. I generally avoid focusing on caste, but as a Brahmin woman myself, I must ask: is it appropriate to use such derogatory language? I have always maintained that this kind of radical thinking—whether from the Left or the Right—is harmful to the nation. I would like to sit down with Neha Bora and explain that not everything should be viewed through the lens of caste or religion. She is young, talented, bright, and smart, with the drive to fight for a cause; she ought to use her intellect more constructively..." November 3, 2026

What did Neha Bora say about temple priests?

A video of Neha Bora is doing the rounds on social media, which sparked a major controversy over her allegations against the entire community.

Neha Bora poster girl of Rahul Gandhi displays her Hindu hate! Says-"Pujaris rape in temple" She is inspired from Rahul Gandhi who earlier had said "Mandiro main ladkiyon ke sath ched chad hoti hai". Congress Hates Hindus, loves vote bank! Congress Soch is a threat to India's unity! — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी) (@pradip103) November 3, 2026

''Protection is absolutely necessary - and it is precisely from the Brahmanical system that such protection is required. This is a system which posits that the poor, the oppressed, animals and women are all deserving of subjugation and abuse. It is the very same system under which even Brahmin women are unsafe and fall victim to rape. Priests commit rapes inside temples. We have witnessed such instances,'' Neha Bora said in the viral clip.