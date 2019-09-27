Private players to operate trains soon, railway policy likely to be fixed within three months

Headlines

Pat Cummins answers query on No.1 bowler Siraj with single-word response ahead of India vs Australia ODIs

This actress claims to be first Indian artiste to kiss on TV, rinsed her mouth with Dettol after the shoot as...

Vicky Kaushal reveals his criteria for doing film with wife Katrina Kaif: ‘We should be…’

Shah Rukh Khan shields AbRam as they seek blessing of Lord Ganesha at Lalbaugcha Raja, video goes viral

Fukrey 3 makers launch an 'alternate competitor' to Chat GPT based on Varun Sharma's popular character Choocha

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pat Cummins answers query on No.1 bowler Siraj with single-word response ahead of India vs Australia ODIs

This actress claims to be first Indian artiste to kiss on TV, rinsed her mouth with Dettol after the shoot as...

Vicky Kaushal reveals his criteria for doing film with wife Katrina Kaif: ‘We should be…’

Benefits of raw milk for clear skin

Incompatible food combinations as per Ayurveda

As Jaane Jaan releases, here are 8 best films of Kareena Kapoor

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Women’s Reservation Bill passes Lok Sabha test but will only be implemented after 2029, here's why

Women’s Reservation Bill passed in Lok Sabha, unveiling why India needs women quota in politics

India's Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after his spell of 6 for 21 in Asia Cup 2023 final

This actress claims to be first Indian artiste to kiss on TV, rinsed her mouth with Dettol after the shoot as...

Vicky Kaushal reveals his criteria for doing film with wife Katrina Kaif: ‘We should be…’

Jaane Jaan movie review: Kareena reminds you of her stellar talent, Jaideep-Vijay are sublime, but film remains dull

HomeIndia

India

Private players to operate trains soon, railway policy likely to be fixed within three months

Here are the details of the policy.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 27, 2019, 02:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The policy for induction of private players in the Indian Railways is likely to be readied within the next three months, sources divulged, adding that the policy is expected to be flexible enough to attract the aforementioned private players. These flexible leeways might include the freedom to have on-board services and to project branding and marketing on the train, sources added.

These private players may also be given a choice to either import entire train sets to India or take sets on a lease basis from the state-run Indian Railways.

The entire operation will be overseen by a Rail Development Authority (RDA), which will perform the function of a 'watchdog' to ensure a healthy business ecosystem, government sources said. The body, comprising a chairman and three members, is expected to be in place soon.

 

The function of the RDA will include, according to an earlier release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), making informed decisions on:

> Pricing of services commensurate with costs.

> Suggest measures for enhancement of Non-Fare Revenue.

> Protection of consumer interests, by ensuring the quality of service and cost optimization.

> Promoting competition, efficiency and economy.

> Encouraging market development and participation of stakeholders in the rail sector and for ensuring a fair deal to the stakeholders and customers.

> Creating positive environment for investment.

 

Earlier, it was stated that India will soon get the country's first privately-operated Tejas Express train with the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) slated to launch the new train on Delhi-Lucknow route in the first week of October. 

This will, however, not be the only train operated by a private player as the Indian Railways is mulling the same for 24 routes in the country. The big move is part of the 100-day action plan of the Ministry of Railways.

The ministry said the Indian Railways aims to provide “world-class services” to its passengers with the move.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet KY Ahamed, only Indian rider to race in MotoGP Bharat 2023

It was already passed in 2010: Mallikarjun Kharge on Women's Reservation Bill

Meet IIT graduate who quit govt job, launched firm, now net worth is Rs 1100 crore

Kareena Kapoor Khan brutally trolled for not standing properly during National Anthem: 'This is so pathetic...'

Fukrey 3 fever: Fans perform flash mob in Delhi, London and New York, watch viral video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE