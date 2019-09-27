Private players to operate trains soon, railway policy likely to be fixed within three months

Here are the details of the policy.

The policy for induction of private players in the Indian Railways is likely to be readied within the next three months, sources divulged, adding that the policy is expected to be flexible enough to attract the aforementioned private players. These flexible leeways might include the freedom to have on-board services and to project branding and marketing on the train, sources added.

These private players may also be given a choice to either import entire train sets to India or take sets on a lease basis from the state-run Indian Railways.

The entire operation will be overseen by a Rail Development Authority (RDA), which will perform the function of a 'watchdog' to ensure a healthy business ecosystem, government sources said. The body, comprising a chairman and three members, is expected to be in place soon.

The function of the RDA will include, according to an earlier release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), making informed decisions on:

> Pricing of services commensurate with costs.

> Suggest measures for enhancement of Non-Fare Revenue.

> Protection of consumer interests, by ensuring the quality of service and cost optimization.

> Promoting competition, efficiency and economy.

> Encouraging market development and participation of stakeholders in the rail sector and for ensuring a fair deal to the stakeholders and customers.

> Creating positive environment for investment.

Earlier, it was stated that India will soon get the country's first privately-operated Tejas Express train with the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) slated to launch the new train on Delhi-Lucknow route in the first week of October.

This will, however, not be the only train operated by a private player as the Indian Railways is mulling the same for 24 routes in the country. The big move is part of the 100-day action plan of the Ministry of Railways.

The ministry said the Indian Railways aims to provide “world-class services” to its passengers with the move.