Private plane crashes in Jashpur hill in Chhattisgarh; pilot, co-pilot dead

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INDIA
A chartered aircraft crashed into a hillside in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh on Monday, triggering a major emergency response. The crash reportedly occurred after the aircraft struck Ara Hill, leading to the fatal accident.
A chartered aircraft crashed into a hillside in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh on Monday, triggering a major emergency response. The crash reportedly occurred after the aircraft struck Ara Hill, leading to the fatal accident.