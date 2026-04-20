INDIA

Private plane crashes in Jashpur hill in Chhattisgarh; pilot, co-pilot dead

A chartered aircraft crashed into a hillside in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh on Monday, triggering a major emergency response. The crash reportedly occurred after the aircraft struck Ara Hill, leading to the fatal accident.

Private plane crashes in Jashpur hill in Chhattisgarh; pilot, co-pilot dead

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