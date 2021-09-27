Private liquor shops in Delhi to be shut from October 1 - Here's why

With the new excise policy, the Delhi government will get revenue of about Rs 3,500 crore every year from November 2021 onwards

Come October and all private liquor shops will be shut in Delhi, only government liquor shops will remain open making it further difficult to obtain.

Currently, there are more than 720 liquor shops in Delhi, of which 260 are private shops. As per the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, under the new excise policy, Delhi has been divided into 32 zones, out of which the process of allotment of licenses has been completed in 20 zones and the financial bids of the remaining 12 zones will be issued soon.

The shops that will be shut will reopen from November 17 under the New Excise Policy, till then liquor will be sold only at government shops. Basically, as per the new excise policy after the allocation of licenses in all 32 zones, the government had extended the license of private liquor shops till September 30, it will not be issued any further. Because of this, all 260 private shops will be closed from October 1.

According to the new notification, a lot will be changed in this entire system with the new excise policy. Along with this, it will be necessary for liquor shops to have at least 500 square feet of space.

It is worth noting that Delhi gets only Rs 325 crore in central taxes, while the participation of the Delhi government in central taxes is Rs 1 lakh 40 thousand crore. Till now the license fee of liquor shop used to be between Rs 8-10 lakh and excise duty was 300 per cent. With the new excise policy, the Delhi government will get revenue of about Rs 3,500 crore every year from November 2021 onwards and the government will get a total revenue of about Rs 10,000 crore from excise.