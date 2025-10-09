Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Private jet skids off from runway at Farrukhabad airstrip, collapses into bushes; pilots, passengers escape narrowly, WATCH

A private jet skidded off from the runway at the Farrukhabad airstrip in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The jet lost control and collaped into nearby bushes.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 02:44 PM IST

    A private jet skidded off from the runway at the Farrukhabad airstrip in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The jet lost control and collaped into nearby bushes. 

    DMD Ajay Arora, SBI head Sumit Sharma, DPO Rakesh Tikoo, and two pilots - Captain Naseeb Vamal and Prateek Fernandes, were reportedly onboard. However, DM said that all were safe.

