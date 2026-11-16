Prince William, Kate Middleton Arrive In Mumbai: Gully Cricket with Sachin Tendulkar, Nehru jacket and 5 key highlights

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive in Mumbai for a three-day India visit. From gully cricket with Sachin Tendulkar to the Earthshot Prize, here are 5 highlights.

Britain's Prince William and Princess Catherine, popularly known as Kate Middleton, arrived in Mumbai on Monday, November 16, for a three-day visit to India. The royal couple kicked off their visit with a game of gully cricket alongside legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and local school students, embracing the city's sporting and cultural spirit.

The visit is significant as it marks the couple's first overseas trip together since Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis in 2024. Their itinerary includes attending the 2026 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Mumbai on November 17, meeting environmental innovators and engaging with young people.

The royal couple are also expected to travel to New Delhi, where they are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Here are five key highlights from Prince William and Kate Middleton's India visit.

1. Prince William's Indian-Inspired Nehru Jacket Steals The Show

Prince William made a sartorial nod to India during his first public appearance in Mumbai by opting for a deep blue Nehru jacket-style waistcoat.

The Prince of Wales was spotted wearing the Indian-inspired outfit during a gully cricket session with school students and Sachin Tendulkar.

The breezy waistcoat was reportedly created by Indian fashion label KARDO. It is said to be crafted from handloom cotton using the extra-weft weaving technique by artisans in West Bengal. However, the label has not officially confirmed that the garment is its creation.

2. Prince William, Kate Play Gully Cricket With Sachin Tendulkar

The royal couple embraced Mumbai's cricket culture by joining Sachin Tendulkar for a game of gully cricket at Ballard Estate.

Accompanied by the cricket legend, Prince William and Princess Kate interacted with young people and school students before taking to the field.

Before the match, the couple also enjoyed a candid conversation with Tendulkar over kulhad chai. The former India captain appeared enthusiastic as he guided Prince William ahead of the game, while Kate watched cheerfully from the sidelines.

The engagement highlighted the shared sporting and cultural connections between India and the United Kingdom.

3. Royal Couple To Attend Earthshot Prize 2026 In Mumbai

One of the biggest engagements on the royal couple's itinerary is the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony, scheduled to take place in Mumbai on November 17.

Launched by Prince William in 2020, the Earthshot Prize recognises innovative solutions to some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges.

Five winners are selected every year, with each receiving £1 million to help scale up their projects.

The sixth edition of the awards is expected to feature several prominent guests, including cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and actor Alia Bhatt, along with other Bollywood personalities.

The British High Commission said the royal couple would participate in engagements focusing on climate action, sustainability, innovation and youth leadership.

4. Prince William Highlights India's Contribution To Environmental Innovation

Ahead of their engagements, Prince William and Princess Kate shared a message expressing their delight at being in India for this year's Earthshot Prize.

In a message posted on their official Instagram account, the royal couple highlighted India's contribution to the initiative over the past six years.

Prince William noted that India has more Earthshot finalists and winners than any other country, recognising the role of innovators, entrepreneurs and young people in driving environmental progress.

"Earthshot is about finding the very best solutions and helping them go further and faster, and there could be no more fitting place to showcase that mission than India," the message read.

During their Mumbai engagements, the royal couple are expected to learn about India's work in sustainable transport, clean energy, responsible manufacturing and environmental protection.

5. Prince William, Kate Middleton To Meet PM Modi In Delhi

Following their Mumbai engagements, Prince William and Princess Kate are scheduled to travel to New Delhi, where they are expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Their three-day visit will also highlight the cultural connections between India and the UK, including shared interests in cricket, fashion and cinema.

The couple's previous joint visit to India took place in 2016, when they travelled to India and Bhutan.