Prince Academy delivers a cutting-edge CBSE curriculum with global standards, inspiring students to achieve academic excellence and leadership success.

Education is the pillar that always stands tall and supports the best future by equipping young minds with the tools to excel globally. Prince Academy, a CBSE-affiliated school, is now among the premier educational institutions in a new era of innovative, comprehensive, all-around developed school education with a firm belief in academics.

Distinctiveness of School – An Era of Quality Education

Established to deliver quality education in India, Prince Academy, the best CBSE School in Sikar has emerged as an institution that guides students keen to reach their greatest heights. Being a school affiliated with the CBSE syllabus, a competitive academic challenge highlights the interest of the 21st century.

In 2023-2024, 22 students from this academy got themselves placed in the All India Top 10, 24 students scored 98% and above, and six students scored more than 99%.

For these reasons, over the years, Prince Academy has developed as the best CBSE school in India with the task of developing talent, instilling character, and preparing learners for success and job placements in this competitive world.

World-Class Infrastructure: The Foundation of Learning

Prince Academy provides the best physical environment in which to conduct classes, located on a campus of more than one hundred bighas of open space full of trees and other green growth. This campus comprises air-cooled classes, spacious and well-equipped science and computer laboratories, a well-stocked library, and separate art and music halls.

Besides, the sports amenities of the institution include swimming pools, a gym, sports fields for football, basketball, and games, and recognised sports, such as cricket, among others, to supplement academic success and academic health.

Security is the most important value achieved by having the best security systems and staff who are well-vetted to provide security.

Holistic Curriculum: Empowering Future Leaders

As India's best CBSE school at Prince Academy, it’s not all about cramming. Furthermore, the CBSE curriculum does not impose any obstacles to such forms of learning, such as project-based learning and practical exercises in the form of group discussions and additional activities. A strong focus is put on science, such as technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), to foster problem-solving ability and scientific attitude among students.

Sports Facilities Are Key Feature

Prince Academy is not just limited to academics; it also focuses on various co-curricular activities and facilities to enable students to develop talents other than books. The school offers music and dance, art options, and athletic and sports programs to allow children to realise their potential. Below are some of the sports grounds at Prince Academy;

Cricket Ground Football Grounds Basketball Grounds Shooting Range Yoga & Aerobic Zone Indoor & Outdoor Gymnasium Indoor Courts for badminton, table tennis, etc Indoor grounds for wrestling, Judo, Boxing, etc.

All India Inter School Band Competition Winner

Prince's music band Prince Lotus Valley has been securing the first position all over India in the All India Inter School Band Competition held under the joint auspices of the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Education, Government of India, for the last two consecutive years. This achievement reflects the talent and hard work of the students.

Faculty: The Guiding Force Behind Success

The best asset of Prince Academy is its faculty. The teaching staff is highly qualified and the faculty and staff love what they do to help each student meet his/her full potential. Teacher training programs make sure that instructors are well informed about current trends in teaching, which can provide students with relevant professional knowledge.

We have ensured that our student-teacher ratio is low so that every child gets the attention they need and deserve in their education, thus holding the tag “India's best CBSE school”.

Competitive Edge:

Prince Academy conducts competitive exam coaching, providing syllabi and preparation for various exams for CUET, JET ICAR CA Foundation, CLAT, UPSC Foundation, JEE, NEET, and NDA. This scheme allows stu­dents to start their professional dreams while still in school, which puts them in a vantage position.

Home-like Residential Facilities

As a school for students, Prince Academy has accommodation facilities in terms of hostels for boys and girls since it enrols students from all over the country. This means that the hostels are air-cooled, and the dwellings are fitted with flushing toilets and baths, accepting residents with attached washrooms. As this institution covers thousands of students who live in dormitories, the focus is on providing conditions that are as close as possible to a home atmosphere and contribute to student's academic and personal development.

Beyond Academics: Raising and Encouraging Gifts and Callings

Prince Academy is confident in co-curricular activities to enhance the child's growth and development. Music, dance, art, debate, robotics, coding, drama, chess, singing, photography, you name it – The school provides each student with the opportunity to pursue each of his passions.

Sports activities have become a tradition at the school, and the school boasts sporting facilities and trainers for basketball, football, cricket, swimming, and many other activities. These activities enhance discipline, unity of effort, and determination, enabling students to cope with life challenges outside classroom games.

Meaningful Preparation for the Future World

Standing to be the best CBSE school in India, further education support is seen at Prince Academy in the function of international exposure as a show of compliance with international education standards. The school also occasionally arranges international activities such as student exchange programs, competitions, and cooperation with schools and universities from other areas to enable students to get to know the different cultures and views in the world.

Another hall of the school is the career counselling and guidance facilities that prepare students to pursue higher learning in renowned universities worldwide. Prince Academy keeps its students ahead of its time by emphasising communication skills, digital literacy, and critical thinking.

Recognitions and Achievements

Prince Academy has been extending a commitment towards excellence in its functioning and has emerged as the winner- of ‘Most Promising School with Holistic Education in North India’, and according to MHRD, GOI, it was ranked 1 in India in 2019. All these acknowledgements make it clear that the academy is grounded in providing quality education and all-around development.

This way, Prince Academy remains on top of its functionality in teaching and nurturing students, availing all the opportunities possible for the student’s success and moral and ethical well-being. Due to its modern facilities, experienced teaching staff, and focus on students’ full development,t the school provides its graduates with perspectives and tools to face challenges and make an impact on society.

For parents seeking a nurturing yet rigorous educational environment, Prince Academy stands as a testament to what a world-class institution can achieve. It is more than a school—it is a gateway to a brighter future for the next generation.

Disclaimer- (This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)