PrimePlay is now one million strong!

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 12:31 PM IST

New Delhi (India), April 11: The leading OTT platform, PrimePlay, is emerging as a force to reckon with. The platform, which offers a plethora of content across genres, recently clocked one million downloads, with its popularity growing by leaps with each passing day.

 

The growing demand for PrimePlay and its solid slate follows the increasing market size of digital content in the age of the Internet. The market growth has also changed the landscape of content consumption with a clear demarcation between digital and theatrical content. As new content keeps dropping on the OTT with every minute, in the last year, the usage of OTT platforms has increased to a whopping 204 billion minutes from its original standing of 181 billion minutes in the pre-pandemic era.

 

If the report by PwC’s Media and Entertainment Outlook is taken into consideration, at this rate, India’s OTT market is going to become the 6th largest market in the world by 2024. PrimePlay supplies a steady dose of content to realise this dream. The platform will soon release a new web series titled ‘Nadaan’ and other original web series with two new episodes dropping every week.

 

 

PrimePlay was launched by WebWorld Multimedia LLP and founded by Mr. Swapnil Kshirsagar (CEO/Director), Mr. Gopal Singh (Managing Director) and Mr. Abdul Ansari (IT Director). The platform boasts of original IPs like ‘Pehredaar’, ‘Paglet’, and ‘Juaa’ that have amassed a huge fan following. With the power and accessibility of the Internet, PrimePlay delivers its content to hardware devices for both Android and iOS users. The platform also will be diversifying into the website space to stream the content from its slate.

 

PrimePlay and Hunters aim to deliver knockout content for users in India, irrespective of the area they reside in. If you have the Internet, be rest assured PrimePlay and Hunters will deliver fresh and unique content to satiate your taste buds.

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)

