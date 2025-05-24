Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that if the central government and states work together like "Team India," no goal is impossible. PM Modi made the statement in the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (May 24) said that if the central government and states work together like "Team India," no goal is impossible. PM Modi made the statement in the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog. There is a need to increase the speed of development, he added in the meet. "We have to increase the speed of development. If the Centre and all the States come together and work together like Team India, no goal is impossible," NITI Aayog quoted the Prime Minister as saying in a post on X.

Meeting theme

The theme of the Governing Council meeting on Saturday was 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047'. "Viksit Bharat is the goal of every Indian. When every state is Viksit, then Bharat will be Viksit. This is the aspiration of its 140 crore citizens," PM Modi said.

The council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of union territories, and several Union ministers. PM Modi is the chairman of the NITI Aayog.

First meet since Op Sindoor

Saturday's was the first major meeting of the prime minister with chief ministers of all states and lieutenant governors of union territories since Operation Sindoor, which was launched in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir and blew up into a military conflict with Pakistan lasting several days earlier this month.

(With inputs from news agency PTI).