'Prime Minister of RSS lies to Mother India': Rahul Gandhi refutes Modi's 'No Detention Centres' claim

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi refuted PM Modi's statement about there were no detention centres in India by releasing a video on Social media which shows a BBC report on a detention centre being constructed in Assam intercut with scenes from the PM's speech in Ramlila Maidan.

Rahul Gandhi captioned the video, "The Prime Minister of the RSS lies to Mother India".

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech at Ram Lila Maidan had said that the Congress and urban Naxals are spreading lies regarding detention centres.

"The Congress, its allies, educated Naxalites living in the cities - urban Naxals - are spreading rumours that all Muslims will be sent to detention centres. They should value their education. Once read, what is the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC," Modi said.

"Rumours of detention centres being spread by Congress and urban Naxals is a lie. This is a lie, a lie, a lie," he said.

He said there has been no discussion on NRC anywhere and this exercise was done for Assam only after a Supreme Court order.

"I want to tell the 130 crore citizens of India that since my government has come to power, since 2014, there has been no discussion on NRC anywhere. Only after the Supreme Court's order, this exercise was done for Assam," he said.

However, Home Minister Amit Shah who had said in the Parliament during a discussion on Citizenship Amendment Bill that NRC process will be undertaken in the entire country

Shah has repeated the commitment to hold a nationwide NRC several times.

Government sources on Wednesday said the Centre had in 2009, 2012, 2014 and 2018 asked all the states to establish detention centres.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources on Wednesday as of November 28 2019, said there are six detention centres in Assam - Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Silchar, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, and Tezpur.