PM Modi's message on World Mental Health Day 2025: 'Let's work collectively to...'

To provide mental health support in regional languages and enhance accessibility, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda launched several new initiatives for the National Tele Mental Health Programme in the national capital on Friday. Read on to know more on this.

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for making conversations about mental health a mainstream part of public discourse and the society, while commending professionals working to promote mental well-being across the country. In a post on the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "World Mental Health Day serves as a powerful reminder that mental health is a fundamental part of our overall well-being. In a fast-paced world, this day underscores the importance of reflecting and extending compassion to others." Calling for a collective effort to normalise discussions around mental health, the PM added, "Let us also work collectively to create environments where conversations around mental health become more mainstream. My compliments to all those working in this field and helping others heal and find happiness."

Govt launches several mental health initiatives

To provide mental health support in regional languages and enhance accessibility, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda launched several new initiatives for the National Tele Mental Health Programme in the national capital. These initiatives include the launch of Tele-MANAS App Enhancements (Multi-lingual UI, Chatbot, Accessibility, Emergency Module). The Tele MANAS app will now be available in 10 regional languages, in addition to English and Hindi. These languages include Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, and Punjabi. Speaking on the occasion, Nadda remarked that "a sound mind leads to a sound body, and a healthy mind and a healthy body lead to a healthy nation." He further said: "India is committed to ensuring equitable, affordable, and inclusive access to mental health services. With the launch of the new features in the Tele-MANAS app, we are strengthening our preparedness to respond effectively to mental health emergencies and expanding the reach of digital innovations to every corner of the country. Moving a step closer towards normalising discussions around mental health is crucial to reducing stigma and highlighting mental health as an integral aspect of public health in India."

Deepika Padukone new mental health ambassador

The union minister also stated that actor Deepika Padukone has been designated as the Mental Health Ambassador for raising awareness about access to mental health services. According to Nadda, her involvement as a national advocate will help focus attention on mental health and encourage people to seek timely support through government-approved mental health resources. "The partnership with Deepika Padukone will help widely disseminate awareness about mental health issues in India, normalise discussions to reduce stigma, and highlight mental health as an integral aspect of public health," he stated.

World Mental Health Day's history and theme

October 10 is annually observed as World Mental Health Day. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), it was first observed in 1992 at the initiative of the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH). This year's campaign focuses on the urgent need to support the mental health and psychosocial needs of people affected by humanitarian emergencies, the WHO said. According to the WHO, it is essential for everyone, including government officials, health and social care providers, school staff and community groups, to come together.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).