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PM Modi warns of rise in world poverty amid energy crisis: 'This is turning into a decade of disasters'

Speaking to the Indian diaspora in the Netherlands, PM Modi highlighted the need to urgently address the various crises facing humanity. "The world is dealing with new challenges," the prime minister said at the event in The Hague during the second leg of his five-country tour of Europe.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 16, 2026, 11:09 PM IST

PM Modi warns of rise in world poverty amid energy crisis: 'This is turning into a decade of disasters'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo credit: ANI).
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday issued a stark warning about the state of the world economy, saying that decades of progress against poverty was at a serious risk. Speaking to the Indian diaspora in the Netherlands, PM Modi highlighted the need to urgently address the various crises facing humanity today. "The world is dealing with new challenges," the prime minister said at the event in The Hague during the second leg of his five-country tour of Europe.

In his address, PM Modi described the ongoing decade as a period of compounding threats. "First came the corona(virus) pandemic; then wars began to break out, and now there is an energy crisis. This decade is turning into a decade of disasters for the world," PM Modi said in Hindi. He added that if the situation does not improve, the "achievements of the past many decades would be washed away, and a huge section of the world's population would be pushed back into poverty."

Just days before, PM Modi had appealed to citizens to adopt a range of austerity measures, such as working from home, avoiding unnecessary foreign travel, and cutting down on fuel consumption. "We must make efforts to use only as much as is needed to save foreign currency and reduce the adverse effects of war crises," he had said while speaking at an event in Hyderabad. On Friday, state-owned oil companies hiked petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per liter. The BJP-led government has defended the price hike, while opposition leaders have slammed the Centre for failing to protect citizens. The energy crisis in India and around the world has been triggered by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz -- a key global oil chokepoint which has remained largely blocked amid the war between the United States and Iran. India imports 90 percent of its oil needs and relies on the Hormuz Strait for roughly half of its usual crude supply.

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