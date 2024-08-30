'Vadhvan Port project very special': PM Modi ahead of laying foundation stone of Rs 76000 crore project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Global Fintech pavilion of the Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai on Friday

At the Jio Convention Centre, PM Modi will address a special session of Global Fintech Fest 2024, which is displaying the latest innovations in the fintech landscape.

He was seen interacting with industry experts at the venue and even donning virtual reality glasses at one stall.

Policymakers, regulators, senior bankers, and academicians from India and other countries are participating in the GFF.

Later today he is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects at CIDCO ground, Palghar.Later this afternoon, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Rs 76,000 crore worth of project in Vadhvan Port, located near Dahanu town in Palghar district, which aims to boost the country's trade and provide direct connectivity to international shipping routes.

Ahead of his Maharashtra visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called the 'Vadhvan Port project' a "very special project" and said it will contribute towards the development of India.

PM Modi also said that this project will reaffirm Maharashtra as a "powerhouse of progress".

Replying to a social media post on X, PM Modi wrote, "A very special project that will contribute to India's development. It will also reaffirm Maharashtra's pivotal role as a powerhouse of progress."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)