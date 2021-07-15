Headlines

PM Modi to visit Varanasi today, will inaugurate projects worth Rs 1500 crore

The projects that PM Narendra Modi will be inaugurating in Varanasi will be worth around Rs 744 crores and public works will be worth Rs 839 crores

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2021, 09:27 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi on Thursday (July 15) ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 1500 crore. 

The projects include a 100-bed model Maternal and Child Health (MCH) wing at the Institute of Medical Sciences of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development on River Ganga, multi-level parking at Godauliya and a three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway.

PM Modi even tweeted a day before about his visit, "Tomorrow, 15th July, I will be in Kashi to inaugurate a wide range of development works worth over Rs. 1500 crore. These works will further ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of Kashi and Poorvanchal."

According to a release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the projects that the Prime Minister will be inaugurating will be worth around Rs 744 crores and public works will be worth around Rs 839 crores.

"These include the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), 143 rural projects under Jal Jeevan Mission and mango and vegetable integrated packhouse in Karkhiyanv," read the release by PMO.

Later in the day, PM Modi will inaugurate the International Cooperation and Convention Centre - Rudrakash, which has been constructed with Japanese assistance. Followed by an inspection of a Maternal and Child Health Wing, BHU in the afternoon. The release from PMO also stated that the Prime Minister will also meet with officials and medical professionals to review COVID-19 preparedness. 

 

