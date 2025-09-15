FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
PM Modi to visit Karnataka, Telangana today; to unveil development projects worth Rs 9400 crore

PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 9400 crore in Hyderabad today

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja name their second child Rudralokh, know its meaning, importance as per Sanatana Dharma

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja name their second child Rudralokh, know its meaning

'Should be behind bars': Former India cricketer slams Yuzvendra Chahal after alleged vaping video goes viral

Former India cricketer slams Yuzvendra Chahal after alleged vaping video

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2

Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios

Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?

Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee; Know all about his family, eduction, networth and more

Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee

HomeIndia

INDIA

PM Modi to visit Karnataka, Telangana today; to unveil development projects worth Rs 9400 crore

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), at around 11 am, PM Modi will participate in the 45th anniversary celebrations of The Art of Living in Bengaluru and address a gathering there on the occasion.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : May 10, 2026, 01:02 AM IST

PM Modi to visit Karnataka, Telangana today; to unveil development projects worth Rs 9400 crore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Karnataka and Telangana on Sunday (May 10), where he will participate in the 45th anniversary celebrations of The Art of Living (AOL) in Bengaluru and later travel to Hyderabad to unveil development projects worth around Rs 9,400 crore, according to an official statement.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: "I will be attending various programmes in Karnataka and Telangana. At 11 AM tomorrow, I will join the programme to mark the 45th anniversary celebrations of the establishment of the Art of Living. In line with our ethos of serving society, they have been doing commendable work across a wide range of sectors. In the afternoon, I will reach Hyderabad, where development works worth around Rs. 9500 crore will be inaugurated, or their foundation stones will be laid. These works cover sectors such as roads, logistics, textiles, railways, energy and more. I will then join the programme to dedicate the Sindhu Hospital to the nation. In the evening, I will address a BJP rally in the city. Fed up with the BRS misrule earlier and the Congress misrule now, Telangana is looking towards the BJP. Our rising support indicates our Party is Telangana's preferred choice!"

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), at around 11 am, PM Modi will participate in the 45th anniversary celebrations of The Art of Living in Bengaluru and address a gathering there on the occasion. Thereafter, the prime minister will travel to Hyderabad, and at around 3 pm, he will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate, and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth around Rs 9,400 crore. At around 3:45 pm, the PM will dedicate the Sindhu Hospital in Hyderabad to the nation.

Founded in 1981 by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, The Art of Living has grown into a global volunteer-driven humanitarian and educational organisation present in 182 countries around the world. PM Modi will participate in the organisation's 45th anniversary celebrations and the 70th birthday celebrations of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The prime minister will also inaugurate the newly-constructed Dhyan Mandir at the Art of Living International Centre, a dedicated meditation hall envisioned as a space for inner peace and holistic well-being. He will also launch nationwide service initiatives of the Art of Living, encompassing yearlong projects focused on mental well-being, rural development, nature conservation, and social transformation.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi to visit Karnataka, Telangana today; to unveil development projects worth Rs 9400 crore
PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 9400 crore in Hyderabad today
Vijay to take CM oath tomorrow; Governor asks TVK chief to prove majority in assembly by May 13
TN Governor asks Vijay to prove majority in assembly by May 13
Krishnavataram Part 1 box office collection Day 3: Siddharth Gupta's Lord Krishna saga proves power of content, shows 95% jump from Friday
Krishnavataram BO collection Day 3: Siddharth's Krishna's saga shows 95% jump
Who is Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay? Veteran TMC face chosen as LoP in West Bengal Assembly
Who is Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay? Veteran TMC face chosen as LoP in WB Assembly
Who is Riju Dutta? TMC suspends spokesperson for six years over alleged indiscipline
Who is Riju Dutta? TMC suspends spokesperson for six years over alleged indiscip
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee; Know all about his family, eduction, networth and more
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed', his father was once top actors, can you guess him?
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed'
From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch horror-comedy flicks dominated by zombies, ahead of Indian Institute of Zombies
From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch flicks dominated by zombies
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement