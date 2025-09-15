PM Modi to visit Karnataka, Telangana today; to unveil development projects worth Rs 9400 crore

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), at around 11 am, PM Modi will participate in the 45th anniversary celebrations of The Art of Living in Bengaluru and address a gathering there on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Karnataka and Telangana on Sunday (May 10), where he will participate in the 45th anniversary celebrations of The Art of Living (AOL) in Bengaluru and later travel to Hyderabad to unveil development projects worth around Rs 9,400 crore, according to an official statement.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: "I will be attending various programmes in Karnataka and Telangana. At 11 AM tomorrow, I will join the programme to mark the 45th anniversary celebrations of the establishment of the Art of Living. In line with our ethos of serving society, they have been doing commendable work across a wide range of sectors. In the afternoon, I will reach Hyderabad, where development works worth around Rs. 9500 crore will be inaugurated, or their foundation stones will be laid. These works cover sectors such as roads, logistics, textiles, railways, energy and more. I will then join the programme to dedicate the Sindhu Hospital to the nation. In the evening, I will address a BJP rally in the city. Fed up with the BRS misrule earlier and the Congress misrule now, Telangana is looking towards the BJP. Our rising support indicates our Party is Telangana's preferred choice!"

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), at around 11 am, PM Modi will participate in the 45th anniversary celebrations of The Art of Living in Bengaluru and address a gathering there on the occasion. Thereafter, the prime minister will travel to Hyderabad, and at around 3 pm, he will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate, and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth around Rs 9,400 crore. At around 3:45 pm, the PM will dedicate the Sindhu Hospital in Hyderabad to the nation.

Founded in 1981 by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, The Art of Living has grown into a global volunteer-driven humanitarian and educational organisation present in 182 countries around the world. PM Modi will participate in the organisation's 45th anniversary celebrations and the 70th birthday celebrations of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The prime minister will also inaugurate the newly-constructed Dhyan Mandir at the Art of Living International Centre, a dedicated meditation hall envisioned as a space for inner peace and holistic well-being. He will also launch nationwide service initiatives of the Art of Living, encompassing yearlong projects focused on mental well-being, rural development, nature conservation, and social transformation.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).