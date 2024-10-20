Air traffic at Bagdogra airport crossed 10 lakh for the first time,growing at 43.6 percent in 2023-24, the airport served more than 30 lakh passengers which was an increase of 22 percent from previous year, making it the 22nd busiest airport in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate Bagdogra airport terminal project on Sunday. BJP Darjeeling MP Raju Bista will head the ceremony in presence of Union Minister Shantanu Thakur and other MPs and MLAs. Bagdogra in Siliguri is a gateway to the maintains where nature unfolds it's grandeur in vibrant forms. Bagdogra airport belongs to Indian Air force and Airports Authority of India is developing a new terminal in a land area of 105 acres. It has a single runway 18/36 having dimensions of 2743x45m.

Air traffic at Bagdogra airport crossed 10 lakh for the first time,growing at 43.6 percent in 2023-24, the airport served more than 30 lakh passengers which was an increase of 22 percent from previous year, making it the 22nd busiest airport in India. The cater to the growing passenger traffic, development of new civil enclave and new terminal building has been planned which will cost Rs 1550 crore. Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the RJ Sankara Eye Hospital in Varnasi stating that the facility is blend of spirituality and modernity and that it will serve the elderly as well as the children. He further said that the hospital situated in Hariharpur will provide employment to youth. He noted that Kashi has witnessed major helathcare reforms in the past ten years and is becoming a major healthcare hub. "Kashi has been known as the capital of religion and culture since time immemorial.

Now, Kashi is also becoming a major healthcare hub and medical centre of UP's Purvanchal region. Be it the trauma centre in BHU, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, or the establishment of medical colleges, the past 10 years have witnessed major healthcare reforms in Kashi," the Prime Minister said. PM Modi added, "Curative healthcare is as important as preventative, which is why, today, in India, various Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs help in early detection and diagnosis of disease. We are creating a network of 'Critical care blocks' and modern labs."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)