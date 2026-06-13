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PM Modi to meet Trump during G7 summit in France, White House says

Earlier in the day, PM Modi departed New Delhi for France, where he will participate in the G7 summit and hold a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. He will also pay a state visit to Slovakia -- the first by an Indian prime minister since the country gained independence in 1993.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 13, 2026, 10:14 PM IST

PM Modi to meet Trump during G7 summit in France, White House says
PM Modi with Donald Trump.
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    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump are set to meet on the sidelines of the Group of 7 (G7) summit, which will be held in France, the White House said on Saturday. India is yet to confirm the meeting. US officials have said that there might be discussions on a bilateral trade deal, and while the agreement might not be finalised then and there, there will be a lot of technical discussions between India and the US.

    Speaking to the news agency ANI, a senior US official said: "I think that the potential trade deal will come up. We signed a joint framework agreement earlier this year. We've been having quite intensive negotiations with the Indians over the past year. The United States had a team in India a few weeks ago."

    Earlier in the day, PM Modi departed from New Delhi for France, where he will participate in the G7 summit and hold a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. He will also pay a state visit to Slovakia -- the first by an Indian prime minister since the country gained independence in 1993. In his departure statement, PM Modi said: "France occupies a special place in India's strategic vision. Earlier this year, President Macron visited India, and we elevated our relationship to a Special Global Strategic Partnership." He added: "This is the eighth consecutive G7 Summit to which India has been invited. At the G7, India will not only speak for itself, but it will also give voice to the aspirations of the Global South."

    On February 2, Trump had announced a trade deal between the US and India and lowered tariffs from 25 percent to 18 percent. The US president had also announced that India would buy more than USD 500 billion of American energy, technology, agricultural, coal, and many other products.

    (With inputs from news agency ANI).

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