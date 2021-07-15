Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate India's first redeveloped railway station on July 16

Its redevelopment was conceptualised in 2016 as part of the railways' ambitious project to transform stations into 24x7 transport and business hubs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's first redeveloped Gandhinagar Capital Railway Station in Gujarat on July 16. The railway station looks aesthetically pleasing and comes with facilities like a luxury hotel, theme-based lighting and an interfaith prayer hall.

Its redevelopment was conceptualised in 2016 as part of the railways' ambitious project to transform stations into world-class 24x7 transport and business hubs.

"The station has been developed at par with airports for enhanced public satisfaction. We have tried to incorporate all the best facilities that our passengers require for a pleasant experience at a railway station," Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma said.

Among other facilities, the station has segregated entry and exit through the landscaped areas, Divyang-friendly ticket booking counters, ramps, lifts, dedicated parking space, and a dedicated art gallery with a live LED wall display lounge. The station also has a luxury hotel on top of it, spread across 7,400 square meters and built at a cost of Rs 790 crore, it has 318 rooms and is operated by a private entity.

The structure has obtained the sustainability standards green certification from the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) for providing the structure with green building rating features.

The revamped station has been designed to handle 1,500 passengers in peak hours and with the concourse, the capacity will go up to 2,200. Market players such as Big Bazaar and Shopper's Stop have shown interest in opening their mini outlets at the station, the railways said, adding the redeveloped station will function like a "city centre rail mall" where travel will be one of the several functions.

While PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah would attend the inauguration virtually, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and other dignitaries are expected to attend the function in Gandhinagar. PM Modi will also flag off two new train services, Gandhinagar Capital-Varanasi Superfast Express train as well as MEMU service train between Gandhinagar Capital and Varetha.