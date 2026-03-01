FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

PM Modi to chair CCS meeting tonight amid growing Middle East conflict

Israel and the US launched coordinated airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities, targeting Iranian military command centres, air defence systems, missile sites, and key regime infrastructure. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed in the attacks.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Mar 01, 2026, 07:09 PM IST

PM Modi to chair CCS meeting tonight amid growing Middle East conflict
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in Delhi on Sunday, government sources told news agency ANI. The PM is expected to land in the national capital around 9:30 pm. The meeting comes amid a widening conflict in the Middle East region after US-Israeli joint strikes on Iran that killed its leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Israel and the US launched coordinated airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities, targeting Iranian military command centres, air defence systems, missile sites, and key regime infrastructure. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed in the attacks, along with several top military and security officials. Huge explosions have been reported from Tehran and other major Iranian cities. US President Donald Trump said the strikes were carried out to "ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon".

Iran has retaliated by firing ballistic missiles and drones on US allies across the region, targeting Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Jordan. On Sunday, Israel said it had launched fresh attacks on "the heart of Tehran". Iran, on the other hand, attacked the port of Duqm in Oman and targeted an oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz says the strikes on Iran "will continue for as long as necessary" and will not stop "before the objectives are achieved", as reported by the Times of Israel.

Amid the escalating crisis, several leaders have appealed for urgent measures for the safe return of Indian nationals stranded in the affected countries. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to the prime minister requesting that the safety of Indians in West Asia be ensured, and has offered the support of the state government.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

