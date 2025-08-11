Twitter
PM Modi speaks with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy: 'Conveyed our position on...'

The timing of PM Modi's statement is crucial as it comes just days ahead of a key meeting scheduled between United States President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska to discuss the war in Ukraine, which has been raging since early 2022.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 07:16 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, urging an early and peaceful resolution of the country's war with Russia. In a post on X this evening, PM Modi said India remained committed to making every possible contribution to ensure that. He also called for further strengthening of India's ties with Ukraine. The statement comes just days ahead of a key meeting between United States President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine.

 

