PM Modi speaks to Vijay on call, congratulates him for taking oath as Tamil Nadu chief minister

Vijay, a 51-year-old actor-turned-politician, was sworn in as the southern state's chief minister at a ceremony held in Chennai on Sunday morning. His two-year-old party swept last month's assembly election, winning 107 of the 234 assembly seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 10) spoke with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay over a phone call and congratulated him for taking oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, reports said. Vijay, a 51-year-old actor-turned-politician, was sworn in as the southern state's chief minister at a ceremony held in Chennai on Sunday morning. His two-year-old party swept last month's assembly election, winning 107 of the 234 assembly seats.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had extended his greetings to Vijay through a post on social media. "Congratulations to Thiru C. Joseph Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Best wishes for his tenure ahead. The Central Government will keep working with the Tamil Nadu Government to improve the lives of people," the prime minister said in an X post. Alongside Vijay, nine TVK leaders were sworn in as ministers in his cabinet.

Vijay's big poll debut

Vijay took oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu after a weeklong struggle to secure the majority support in the legislative assembly. In the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly election, held on April 23, Vijay-led TVK won 107 seats -- marking a blockbuster debut for the new party and ending the dominance of the state's Dravidian parties DMK and AIADMK, which had held power in the state for decades. Vijay has since received the support of the Congress and several other parties, which has taken the TVK-led coalition's total number of seats to 120.

Vijay's first speech

In his first speech as Tamil Nadu chief minister, Vijay said that a new era of a regime committed to "real secularism and social justice" had begun. He stressed that there will be no power centres other than himself, and thanked the Congress and other parties for extending support to the TVK and forming the new government.