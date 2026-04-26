PM Modi slams Mamata Banerjee's TMC at Bengal rally: 'BJP will hunt down every single goon, rapist'

Addressing a massive public rally in Bangaon, PM Modi labelled the current government's tenure as "Jungle Raj", and outlined promises aimed at women's empowerment in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, accusing it of "betraying" women in the state. He promised that a BJP government will "hunt down goons and rapists" if the party comes to power. Addressing a massive public rally in Bangaon, PM Modi labelled the current government's tenure as "Jungle Raj", and outlined initiative promises aimed at women's empowerment.

PM Modi said at the rally: "The women of Bengal are the primary victims of the TMC's 'Jungle Raj'. They have been subjected to the greatest betrayal. Atrocities have been committed against our sisters in Sandeshkhali. The women were subjected to verbal abuse. Under the TMC's 'Jungle Raj', young women are going missing. After May 4, the BJP government will hunt down every single goon and rapist to hold them accountable. The BJP provides both security and opportunities to women."

The prime minister further promised that a BJP-led government in West Bengal would deposit Rs 36,000 annually into the accounts of women. Further, he announced 33 percent reservation for women in government jobs, promising that "the double benefit of the BJP's double-engine government will be doubled for the women of Bengal". The PM added: "The Bengal BJP government will deposit Rs 36,000 into the accounts of women every year. The Bengal BJP has also made a big announcement about the salaries of ASHA workers and other women's health workers. Our government will give mothers, sisters, and daughters free treatment worth Rs 5 lakh. There will be an 80 percent discount at public health centres. For breast cancer and cervical cancer, tests and vaccines will be provided for free. During pregnancy, there will be an assistance of Rs 21,000, and for graduation, an assistance of Rs 50,000 will be given to daughters, provided by the BJP government."

PM Modi also promised to aid the employment and self-employment of women, saying that 75 lakh women will be assisted so that they are poised to earn more than Rs 1 lakh every year. "For opening their businesses, women will get a loan of Rs 20 lakh from the bank. The bank needs a guarantee. This guarantee will not be required from you, sisters. This guarantee will be given to you by your brother Modi," the prime minister said.

Polling for the first phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal was held on Thursday, with the state recording a significantly high voter turnout of more than 91 percent, according to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI). The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise in the high-stakes polls. The polling for the second phase will take place on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).