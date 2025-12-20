PM Modi slams Mamata Banerjee's TMC in virtual Bengal address: 'Let Trinamool oppose me...'

During the virtual address, PM Modi apologised to the attendees for not being able to speak in-person and launched a scathing attack at the state's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on a number of issues. Here's more on this.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (December 20) virtually addressed a rally in Nadia district of West Bengal after failing to reach the event site due to dense fog in the area. His chopper was forced to return to the Kolkata airport as it could not land at the Taherpur helipad due to low visibility. During the virtual address, PM Modi apologised to the attendees for not being able to speak in-person and launched an attack at the state's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on a number of issues.

At the rally, PM Modi accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC of shielding illegal immigrants -- which is shaping up to be a key issue ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections. He said that the TMC supports infiltrators, calling it the reason why Banerjee's party has been opposition the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) -- an exercise which the Election Commission of India (ECI) says is aimed at improving the accuracy of electoral rolls by removing ineligible voters. He appealed to the people to give his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) an opportunity to run the government in the eastern state.

PM Modi said in his address: "Let Trinamool oppose me and the BJP as much as it wants, but Bengal's progress should not be stopped." He accused the ruling party of indulging in corruption, nepotism, and appeasement politics, and added that it had prevented development in the state. PM Modi had reached Kolkata on Saturday morning for the Taherpur rally in Nadia.