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PM Modi slams Congress for ditching DMK in Tamil Nadu, calls it 'parasitic political force'

Addressing BJP workers and supporters during a visit to Karnataka for the 45th anniversary celebrations of the Art of Living Foundation, PM Modi said the Congress had lost public trust across the country due to what he termed fake guarantees, poor governance, and internal power struggles.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 10, 2026, 05:40 PM IST

PM Modi slams Congress for ditching DMK in Tamil Nadu, calls it 'parasitic political force'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo credit: ANI).
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 10) launched a sharp attack on the Congress party during a public meeting in Bengaluru, accusing the opposition party of "betraying" allies and people, while describing it as a "parasitic political force" surviving at the expense of regional parties. Addressing BJP workers and supporters during a visit to Karnataka for the 45th anniversary celebrations of the Art of Living (AOL) Foundation, PM Modi said the Congress had lost public trust across the country due to what he termed fake guarantees, poor governance, and internal power struggles.

PM Modi said: "No Congress state government has returned to power a second time. Within a few months of forming the government, anti-incumbency starts against the Congress. This is because the Congress only knows how to betray. They themselves are liars, and their guarantees are also fake. In the book of Congress's power, the chapter on governance does not exist at all". The prime minister accused the Congress of betraying longtime ally DMK in Tamil Nadu and alleged that the party has repeatedly turned against its own coalition partners whenever political equations changed. "Parasitic Congress now needs another party on whose back it can ride to remain relevant," he said at the event.

PM Modi further said that the Congress and its allies were unable to accept repeated electoral losses and had resorted to blaming democratic institutions, courts, and constitutional processes. "Hatred towards the Constitution, democracy, constitutional processes and courts, I have never seen any mainstream political party doing this in my public life," he said. PM Modi noted that the Congress, which had once won more than 400 Lok Sabha seats, was now unable to even cross the 100-seat mark despite alliances. He contrasted that with the BJP's expansion across the country in recent years.

PM Modi also alleged that Congress governments across states were marked by instability and broken promises. Referring to Karnataka, he said the ruling party was consumed by infighting instead of governance. "It is not decided how many days this chief minister will stay. It is not decided whether someone else will get a chance or not; they have kept it hanging," he said. PM Modi added that the people of the country were choosing "stability and development" over what he called "scam politics". He highlighted the BJP's electoral performance in West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, and Gujarat as evidence of growing public support for the BJP-led NDA alliance.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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