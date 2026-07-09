PM Modi seals key deals on defence, nuclear energy during Australia visit: What are they?

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that a total of 18 outcomes were achieved during PM Modi's two-day visit to Australia. The outcomes range from a nuclear energy pact to deeper maritime security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Thursday (July 9) announced a series of deals and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to enhance bilateral ties. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that a total of 18 outcomes were achieved during PM Modi's two-day visit to Australia. The outcomes range from a nuclear energy pact to deeper maritime security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. Here are some of the key takeaways:

Joint Declaration on Defense and Security Cooperation (JDDSC): The declaration entails interoperability of forces, capacity building, maritime domain, defense industrial collaboration, cyber security and technology, counter terrorism, humanitarian aid, and disaster relief. The framework is a renewal of the existing Joint Declaration on Security, which had come into effect in 2009.

India-Australia Civil Nuclear Agreement: This pact will allow for the supply of uranium from Australia to India and build on the India-Australia Civil Nuclear Agreement signed in 2014.

Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap: The MSCR focuses on improving cooperation by promoting information sharing, capability development, and operational coordination. Additionally, an MoU between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Maritime Border Command (MBC) of Australia was also inked.

Australia-India Partnership for Cyber, Critical Technologies, Supply Chains (PACTS): The framework calls for collaboration to strengthen critical supply chains and cyber security.

Australian universities in India: Australia's Flinders University and Victoria University will work towards establishing campuses in Bengaluru and Gurugram, respectively.

Repatriation of Indian artefacts: Three Indian antiquities -- dating back to the 11th and 12th centuries -- will be repatriated to India. These are the sacred bull Nandi, trident with Auspicious Kali, and the six-headed Skanda (Karttikeya).

Rooftop Solar Training Academy: Around 2,000 women and youth will be trained as solar technicians/installers/helpers -- a deal that also supports the PM Surya Ghar Yojana launched in 2024.