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PM Modi says 'more strict' action would be taken over paper leaks amid CJP protests

In a self-recorded video shared on X, the Prime Minister announced that the Union Cabinet will take up a draft bill providing for Fast-Track Courts and stringent punishment for offenders. "I have issued directions to departments to set up Fast-Track Courts," he said.

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Updated : Jul 24, 2026, 12:54 AM IST

PM Modi says 'more strict' action would be taken over paper leaks amid CJP protests
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI).
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday promised that "more strict" action would be taken against paper leaks as the CJP-led protests continue over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination. In a self-recorded video shared on X, the Prime Minister announced that the Union Cabinet will take up a draft Bill providing for Fast-Track Courts and stringent punishment for offenders. he said, "I have issued directions to departments to set up Fast-Track Courts"

The Opposition has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a detailed discussion on the NEET paper leak issue in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, with the controversy triggering protests inside and outside the House. Along with the video, the Prime Minister wrote, "More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow's Cabinet!" In the video, Modi said, "Friends, I know that paper leaks are not an ordinary matter. For lakhs of students and their parents, it is extremely painful."

He said the government had acted swiftly following the paper leak incidents. "And that is why, in the last two and a half months since the paper leak incidents, several major steps have been taken. The culprits have been caught; they are currently in jail," he said. Highlighting the government's efforts to ensure students did not lose an academic year, the PM said, "Our most important responsibility was to ensure that a whole year for the students is not wasted. It was very important to conduct the exams immediately. The government used its full strength to arrange exams for nearly 22 lakh students in the shortest possible time. And just five or six days ago, on the 19th, the results were also announced.  News of the happiness of successful students is coming from all over the country."

Stressing that the government was not stopping there, PM Modi said, "However, we are not among those who are satisfied with just that. And therefore, today I have issued directions to the departments to set up Fast-Track Courts. The departments worked tirelessly and, late last night, provided me with a draft. This draft, which includes provisions for Fast-Track Courts and stringent punishments, will be discussed in the Cabinet tomorrow," he said.

The PM further said, "After incorporating suggestions from Cabinet colleagues, it will be given a final shape. Efforts will be made to get this Bill passed in the House as soon as possible, as the second week of the Parliament session begins on Monday." Modi said, "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared." Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his silence on the controversy, announcing that the government would establish fast-track courts to ensure swift punishment for those involved in examination paper leaks.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

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