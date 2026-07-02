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PM Modi, Sanae Takaichi seal pacts on defence, AI at India-Japan summit; USD 10 billion investment pledged

The agreements were announced after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi held the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit in Delhi. The deals are being seen as a major boost to one of Asia's most significant strategic partnerships.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 02, 2026, 04:19 PM IST

PM Modi, Sanae Takaichi seal pacts on defence, AI at India-Japan summit; USD 10 billion investment pledged
PM Modi with Sanae Takaichi.
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India and Japan on Thursday revealed a series of pacts spanning key sectors including artificial intelligence (AI), economic security, critical minerals, defence, healthcare, and energy. The agreements were announced after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi held the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit in Delhi. The deals are being seen as a major boost to one of Asia's most significant strategic partnerships.

At the summit, technology emerged as a centrepiece of the discussions, with both countries issuing a joint statement on AI and signing agreements to deepen cooperation in the sector. "Prime Minister Takaichi and I believe that a technology partnership will become the strongest pillar of our cooperation," PM Modi said. "Several key institutions within the Indian AI ecosystem have also signed agreements with their Japanese partners today," he added.

India and Japan also announced cooperation in semiconductors, quantum technologies, critical minerals, advanced manufacturing, and next-generation mobility. PM Modi said that India and Japan had also signed a pact for their first defence co-development project. "We will now jointly develop defence technologies that strengthen regional peace, maritime security and the rules-based order," the Indian PM said. A massive boost to Japanese investment in India was also unveiled after the summit. "The India-Japan investment partnership is steadily strengthening. Over the past year, around 120 new business agreements have been concluded, which will bring over 10 billion dollars in Japanese investment to India," PM Modi said. Both sides also announced the India-Japan Bio-gas Initiative, under which 1,000 biogas and organic fertiliser plants will be set up across India.

Earlier, PM Modi had welcomed Takaichi on her first trip to India as the Japanese prime minister. "It gives me great pleasure to welcome Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to India on her first visit for the India-Japan Annual Summit. She is Japan's first female Prime Minister and a visionary, popular leader. Moreover, she hails from Japan's Nara Prefecture, a vital centre of the shared Buddhist heritage between India and Japan," PM Modi had said.

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