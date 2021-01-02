PM Narendra Modi's high approval rating proud achievement for country: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday (January 2) congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that his ‘approval rating’ is the ‘highest among world leaders’ in a survey conducted by an American research firm. Adityanath said that Morning Consult, a globally respected organization, has rated PM Modi as the world’s most popular leader in the net approval rating in its survey and this is a proud achievement for the country.

“Prime Minister Modi has continuously worked for the well-being of 135 crore people of the country during his 6-year tenure. Due to his leadership and his efficiency, the country has achieved unprecedented success in controlling in COVID-19. Due to this, the World Health Organization also had to appreciate India,” he said.

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda also lauded the Prime Minister for emerging as the most popular head of the government. “Our PM Narendra Modi Ji rated highest among world leaders by American research firm Morning Consult. Our PM has yet again emerged the most popular head of Government for his efficient handling of various issues and management of the COVID-19 crisis,” Nadda tweeted.

Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar also praised PM Modi on his high rating.

“It is a matter of pride that Modiji has the highest approval rating of 55 per cent among world leaders in a survey conducted by American firm Morning Consult in 13 countries including US, Japan, and Brazil,” the Union Minister said.

Also read Modi govt gives nod to Indian Navy proposal to buy 10 shipborne drones

Javadekar told the media here that Prime Minister Modi is the only world leader whose popularity is either maintained or increased in the past six years. “Prime Minister has a vision for the country and he works towards that vision. He works for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat with Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas,” Javadekar said.

He said last year was dominated by the COVID-19 but it was the foresight of the Prime Minister that helped minimise its impact on a populous country like India.

“When cases started coming in China, the Prime Minister told the cabinet to be prepared for the impending situation. He was ready even before infections started coming in India. He took people along with him in the fight against corona and gave simple slogans,” he stated.