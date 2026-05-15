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PM Modi rejects report on foreign travel tax: 'Not an iota of truth in this'

The rare rebuttal from the prime minister came after a report by CNBC-TV18 said that a proposal to impose a tax or cess on foreign travel was under discussion at the "highest levels."

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 15, 2026, 11:26 PM IST

PM Modi rejects report on foreign travel tax: 'Not an iota of truth in this'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo credit: ANI).
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rubbished a report which claimed that the government was considering levying a tax on foreign travel. The rare rebuttal from the PM came after a report by CNBC-TV18 said that a proposal to impose a tax or cess on foreign travel was under discussion at the "highest levels." Reacting to the report on the social media platform X, PM Modi said there was "not an iota of truth" in the claims.

In his X post, PM Modi said: "This is totally false. Not an iota of truth in this. There is no question of putting such restrictions on foreign travel. We remain committed to improving 'Ease of Doing Business' and 'Ease of Living' for our people." Just minutes later, CNBC-TV18 issued an apology and said that it was taking the story down. "Our story on government considering tax/cess on foreign travel is not accurate. We withdraw the story and regret the error," the news outlet said in a post on X.

The report came days after PM Modi appealed to citizens to conserve fuel and foreign exchange as he suggested measures such as avoiding unnecessary foreign trips. "Today, the need of the hour is to use petrol, gas, diesel and similar resources with restraint. We must use imported petroleum products only as needed. This will not only save foreign exchange but also reduce the adverse impact of war (in Iran)," the prime minister had said on Sunday during an event in Telangana. "Patriotism is not only about the willingness to sacrifice one's life on the border. In these times, it is about living responsibly and fulfilling our duties to the nation in our daily lives," he added. Earlier in the day, the government hiked the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per liter, citing continued losses suffered by oil companies amid a supply crisis triggered by the Iran war.

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