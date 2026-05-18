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PM Modi receives Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit; his 32nd global honour

The Grand Cross is the highest grade of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit and is awarded in recognition of outstanding service and contribution towards strengthening ties with Norway and the international community. With this, PM Modi has received a total of 32 international honours.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 18, 2026, 08:37 PM IST

PM Modi receives Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit; his 32nd global honour
PM Modi receiving the honour (Photo credit: ANI).
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday conferred the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, Norway's highest honour under the order, by King Harald V. The Grand Cross is the highest grade of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit and is awarded in recognition of outstanding service and contribution towards strengthening relations with Norway and the international community. With this, PM Modi has received a total of 32 international honours from a foreign nation.

The Royal Norwegian Order of Merit was established by King Olav V in 1985 and is awarded to both Norwegian and foreign citizens in recognition of exceptional service rendered in the interests of Norway and the humanity in general. The insignia of the order features the Cross of St. Olav crafted in gold or silver, with crowns positioned at the four corners of the cross. At its centre is a red cross bearing the monogram of King Olav V topped with a crown.

Under the order's protocol, the Knight's Cross is worn on the left side of the chest, while the Commander's Cross is suspended around the neck with a ribbon. The Grand Cross is worn with a broad sash extending from the right shoulder to the left side. For women recipients, the Knight's Cross and Commander's Cross are traditionally worn on the left breast, attached to a ribbon bow.

PM Modi was conferred with the honour during his two-day visit to Norway as part of his five-nation tour. He reached the Norwegian capital Oslo after visiting the UAE, the Netherlands, and Sweden. During his time in Sweden, PM Modi was conferred with the country's prestigious Royal Order of Polar Star Commander Grand Cross, the highest honour given by the Scandinavian nation to a foreign head of government. PM Modi will also take part in the third India-Nordic Summit during his visit to Norway. The prime minister is on a five-nation tour from May 15 to May 20 and is scheduled to visit Italy in the last leg of the trip.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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