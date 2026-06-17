PM Modi raises safety of Indian seafarers during meeting with Trump at G7 summit

This came after three Indian sailors were killed in US attacks on commercial vessels near the Strait of Hormuz in recent days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday brought up the safety of Indian seafarers during a meeting with United States President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France. This came after three Indian sailors were killed in US attacks on commercial vessels near the Strait of Hormuz. During the meeting, PM Modi also commended Trump for his efforts towards ensuring peace in the Middle East region.

Addressing Trump during the meeting, PM Modi said: "It is a pleasure to meet you, Mr. President, and we met in Washington last year. Since then, there has been a new momentum in our relationship. There is a new energy...It is a pleasure for us that our two teams have set targets together. We are making every effort to achieve the targets and we are moving forward very fast." He added that keeping the Strait of Hormuz open is vital for the global economy and stressed that freedom of navigation should be maintained.

PM Modi further stated that he hoped the US-Iran peace deal, which is set to be signed on Friday, would prioritise the safety of seafarers. "As you know, in the world of maritime trade, hundreds of thousands of Indian seafarers are performing their duties across global maritime trade routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, contributing heavily to global progress. Their safety is of the utmost importance to us...You have made tremendous efforts towards reaching this understanding and this agreement (with Iran), and I am confident that the issue of seafarers' safety will receive the highest priority during the implementation of this agreement," the PM said. The prime minister met the US leader in France after a gap of 16 months. The G7 or Group of Seven summit is being held in the French town of Evian-les-Bains. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the US-Iran peace agreement is scheduled to be signed in Switzerland on June 19.