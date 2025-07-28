'Historic initiative': PM Modi makes BIG announcement, launches mission for digitisation of...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the historic 'Gyan Bharatam Mission' for the digitisation of ancient Indian manuscripts on Sunday. In the 124th episode of his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat aired on Sunday, the PM talked in detail about the mission. Read on to know more.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the historic 'Gyan Bharatam Mission' for the digitisation of ancient Indian manuscripts on Sunday. In the 124th episode of his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat aired on Sunday, the PM stated that under the mission, a National Digital Repository will be created after the digitisation of the ancient manuscripts, where students and teachers around the world would be able to connect with the country's knowledge and tradition. "Inspired by the thought of expanding our ancient knowledge, the government of India has announced a historic initiative in this year's budget, Gyan Bharatam Mission. Under this mission, ancient manuscripts will be digitised. Then a National Digital Repository will be created, where students and researchers from all over the world will be able to connect with India's knowledge tradition," the PM said in the latest episode of Mann Ki Baat.

What is Gyan Bharatam Mission?

The mission aims to digitise, conserve, and make accessible over one crore manuscripts scattered across the country and was announced in the Union Budget earlier this year, on June 9. Making an appeal to all in making the best of the initiative, the PM stated that the manuscripts were the "chapters of India's soul." "These are not just manuscripts, these are the chapters of India's soul, which we have to teach to the coming generations," he further stated. This mission is envisioned as a national endeavour to safeguard India's intellectual legacy and create a centralised, structured approach to knowledge preservation. The Union Government, in its 2025 Budget, significantly increased the financial allocation for the manuscripts initiative, from Rs 3.5 crore to Rs 60 crore.

What is this mission's significance?

The Gyan Bharatam Mission comes at a time when India is actively investing in civilisational narratives, language revitalisation, and heritage infrastructure by focusing on manuscripts; this mission bridges cultural pride with contemporary digital access. It also supports the broader 'Viksit Bharat' vision by reclaiming and repurposing India's traditional knowledge systems for future generations. The PM further hailed the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation's (UNESCO) move to recognise 12 Maratha forts as World Heritage Sites in the episode and highlighted that every fort was part of a historical event.

PM Modi hails Maratha forts

"UNESCO has recognised 12 Maratha forts as World Heritage Sites. Eleven forts are in Maharashtra, and one fort is in Tamil Nadu. Every fort has a page of history attached to it, and every stone has witnessed a historical event," PM Modi said in the 124th episode of his monthly radio show, Mann Ki Baat. Lauding Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Maratha forts, PM Modi added, "Salher Fort, where the Mughals faced defeat. Shivneri, where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born. A fort so secure that the enemy could not breach it. Khanderi Fort, a marvelous fort built in the middle of the sea. The enemies tried to stop him, but Shivaji Maharaj made the impossible possible."

(With inputs from news agency ANI).