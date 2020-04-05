Prime Minister Narendra Modi lights 'Diya', leads India in fight against COVID-19

Headlines

Vicky Kaushal reveals if he was disappointed with not winning National Film Award for Best Actor for Sardar Udham

Who was Khalistani leader Hardeep Nijjar? Why his assassination is putting strain on India-Canada ties

This actor who worked with Rajinikanth at age 10, earned Rs 100 as first salary, now earns upto Rs 100 crore per film

Pending for 27 years, Women’s Reservation Bill finally cleared: How can it change course of history?

'Credible allegations of potential link': Canada PM Trudeau accuses India of being behind killing of Khalistani leader

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vicky Kaushal reveals if he was disappointed with not winning National Film Award for Best Actor for Sardar Udham

Himachal govt moves resolution in Assembly urging Centre to declare state calamity a 'national disaster'

Wordle 822 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 19

Countries with reservation for women in parliament

10 reasons why you should eat corn (Bhutta)

7 Chemicals that are harmful for hairs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Player of tournament, runner up award; Check full list of awards | India vs Sri Lanka

Know why Gautam Gambhir Wants Someone to replace Shreyas Iyer From India's ODI World Cup squad

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Vicky Kaushal reveals if he was disappointed with not winning National Film Award for Best Actor for Sardar Udham

This actor who worked with Rajinikanth at age 10, earned Rs 100 as first salary, now earns upto Rs 100 crore per film

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

HomeIndia

India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lights 'Diya', leads India in fight against COVID-19

Miles away from the national capital, in Gujarat, the mother of Prime Minister Modi, Heeraben, also lit an earthen lamp after turning off all lights at her residence.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 05, 2020, 11:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself lit an earthen lamp or 'Diya' after turning off all lights at his residence for nine minutes at 9 PM on Sunday, as per his earlier appeal to all Indians to switch off the lights at their residences tonight to just light a candle, 'Diya', or their cellphone's flashlight, to mark the nation's fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, that is spreading across the country like wildfire.

Photos of the Prime Minister lighting the lamp and leading the nation's fight against COVID-19 was shared from his official handle on the social networking site Twitter. Modi himself posted the photos with a Sanskrit 'shloka' as the caption, which when translated to English, roughly means, "Salutations to the light of the Lamp which brings auspiciousness, health, and prosperity and destroys inimical feelings; salutations to the light of the Lamp."

 

 

Miles away from the national capital, in Gujarat, the mother of Prime Minister Modi, Heeraben, also lit an earthen lamp after turning off all lights at her residence.

 

 

Several politicians, cutting across party lines, government officials, and even foreign diplomats also lit earthen lamps and candles in the balcony of their houses in the national capital, following the Prime Minister's call to everyone to switch off all lights of their residences tonight at 9 PM for nine minutes and just light candles and diyas, to mark the fight against coronavirus.

 

 

 

 

People from across the country shared the preparation for tonight's act of solidarity in the fight against COVID-19 on social media, appealing to each other to come forward and boost the morale of the nation and essential service providers amid the lockdown. Residents in housing societies across the country turned off lights at their residences and lit up candles and diyas following the call of Prime Minister Modi.

 

 

 

 

The earthen lamps, along with other puja materials were also sold near various temples. However, gatherings at the temples and other religious places too are barred. Those who did not find diyas in their localities contended with candles available at the local general stores.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the nation through a video message, in which he appealed to the citizens of India to come together to defeat the threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, that is spreading like wildfire across the nation.

In a unique proposition, the Prime Minister asked every citizen to switch off all lights at their residences on April 5 at 9 PM for nine minutes and instead light a candle, a 'Diya', or their mobile's flashlights to mark India's fight against coronavirus. The purpose of this exercise, Modi said, is to bolster confidence in the heart of the citizens with a realisation of the fact that no one is alone in this crisis, they are in this with 130-crore other Indians who are collectively battling this crisis.

Friends, amidst the darkness spread by the corona pandemic, we must continuously progress towards light and hope. We must defeat the deep darkness of the crisis by spreading the glory of light in all four directions," said the Prime Minister in the video message.

"And that is why, this Sunday, on April 5, we must all together, challenge the darkness spread by the corona crisis, introducing it to the power of light. On this day, we must awaken the superpower of 130 crore Indians. We must take the super resolve of 130 crore Indians to even greater heights," Modi had said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Hartalika Teej 2023: 5 mouth-watering traditional sweet recipes to relish on the festival

Elevate Special Moments with Exquisite Jewelry Sets Designed by the Top Gemologist Jinagna Shah

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, playing XI for Asia Cup 2023 final

Ahead of wedding, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha twin in blue at airport

Meet Karachi-born model who became first-ever Miss Universe Pakistan 2023, to be part of global pageant despite backlash

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE