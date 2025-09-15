PM Modi leaves for Paris for final leg of France visit after G7 summit

In a post on X after concluding his engagements at the G7 summit, PM Modi said: "Had a productive round of meetings and interactions at the G7 Summit in Evian. I had the opportunity to put forward India's views and efforts on key areas of governance and policy-making."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (local time) said that he had a series of productive meetings and interactions at the G7 Summit in France, where he highlighted India's priorities on governance, artificial intelligence (AI), and the interests of the Global South. He has now departed for the French capital Paris for the final leg of his visit.

In a post on X after concluding his engagements at the G7 summit, PM Modi said: "Had a productive round of meetings and interactions at the G7 Summit in Evian. I had the opportunity to put forward India's views and efforts on key areas of governance and policy-making. Also had the opportunity to put forward the need to work closely with the Global South as far as global prosperity is concerned. Now, will go to Paris for the final leg of my France visit. The programmes in Paris include an address at VivaTech 2026 and interacting with the Indian diaspora at a community programme."

During the G7 summit, PM Modi participated in a session titled 'Ensuring Safe, Rapid and Efficient Rollout of AI,' where he highlighted India's commitment to ethical and human-centric artificial intelligence development. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the prime minister highlighted India's MANAV Vision and stressed that technology should remain anchored in the principles of inclusivity, security, and public good. The MEA said that PM Modi advocated an integrated approach to AI governance and offered key suggestions.

The G7 summit also saw an interaction between PM Modi and United States President Donald Trump. The US leader praised PM Modi, describing him as a "tough negotiator." Speaking to reporters, Trump highlighted PM Modi's negotiating skills and political acumen, saying that the Indian leader was far tougher in negotiations than his calm public image might suggest.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).