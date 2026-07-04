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PM Modi lauds Indians for fighting Iran war-triggered energy crisis: 'Foiled conspiracies to create instability'

He said that citizens defeated attempts to spread fear and rumours, adding that the government worked to protect the country from the ripple effects of the deadly conflict.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 04, 2026, 09:01 PM IST

PM Modi lauds Indians for fighting Iran war-triggered energy crisis: 'Foiled conspiracies to create instability'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI).
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed Indians for standing united amid an energy crisis triggered by the war between Iran and the United States. He said that citizens defeated attempts to spread fear and rumours, adding that the government worked to protect the country from the ripple effects of the deadly conflict. In a post on X, PM Modi thanked fellow countrymen for fighting what he described as one of the most challenging global energy crises in recent history.

In his X post, PM Modi wrote: "Today, I express my gratitude to 140 crore fellow countrymen. The way they stood firmly with the country during this difficult time. The way they confronted those spreading rumours, fear, and confusion. They foiled the conspiracies to create instability in the country. The country has moved forward on the strength of that very trust."

In another post, the prime minister lauded the "willpower of New India" and the government's timely response for helping the nation navigate the crisis. "India made the right decisions at every level. Accurately assessed the crisis in time. Formulated an effective strategy. Made balanced use of India's resources," PM Modi said on the social media platform.

On Saturday, PM Modi also said that India will continue increasing its crude oil refining capacity to strengthen the country's energy security. The PM said that India remained committed to building new refining infrastructure. "No new refinery has come up in the US in the last five decades and capacity in Europe has also been constantly declining," he said. The remarks came as PM Modi inaugurated a new greenfield refinery in Rajasthan's Thar desert, which has an annual petrochemical production capacity of 2.4 million tonnes and was built at a cost of USD 8.3 billion. It is the only refinery commissioned around the world this year, according to a Bloomberg report.

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