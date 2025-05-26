Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday issued a stern warning to Pakistan, saying his "bullet" was ready to fire. He made the statement during a public rally in Bhuj in his homestate Gujarat as the PM completed 11 years in office and launched a range of major projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 26) issued a stern warning to Pakistan, saying his "bullet" was ready to fire. He made the statement during a public rally in Bhuj in his homestate Gujarat as the PM completed 11 years in office. He further stated that the people of Pakistan need to come forward to end terrorism and bring peace.

'Atanki bimari'

"Pakistan ko atanki bimari se mukt karne ke liye, Pakistan ki awaam ko aage aana hoga. Sukh chain ki zindagi jiyo, roti khao, warna meri goli toh hai hi," he said at the rally.

Highlights India's achievement

Highlighting India's economic progress, PM Modi pointed out that India has surpassed Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy, an achievement that was announced on Sunday. This was followed by a taunt to Pakistan, which is cash-strapped and ridden in international debt. “While India believes in tourism, Pakistan considers terrorism as tourism, which is very dangerous for the world. I want to ask the people of Pakistan, what have you achieved?"

'Waited for 15 days'

PM Modi went on, “After the Pahalgam attack, I waited for 15 days hoping Pakistan would take action against terrorism, but it seems terror is their bread and butter. Operation Sindoor is a mission to save humanity and end terrorism."

He added, "On the night of May 9, when Pakistan tried to target civilians, our military retaliated with double the force and destroyed their air bases."

India-Pak conflict

Terrorists associated with groups based out of Pakistan had gunned down more than two dozen tourists in Kashmir's scenic Pahalgam region, quickly escalating tensions between the neighbouring countries. Roughly two weeks after the attack, India launched coordinated precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), which was followed by counterstrikes by Pakistan. A ceasefire between the two nations was announced after four days of military conflict.